Shadow Raids officially announced for Pokemon GO: Schedule, features, and more

The long-rumored Shadow Raids have finally been officially confirmed for Pokemon GO, with trainers around the world getting to dive into them soon. The new unique type of Raid will make its debut next week at the Rising Shadows event, where Team GO Rocket will unveil their latest machinations of taking over Gyms with "hordes of Shadow Pokemon."

Shadow Pokemon have been a staple in Pokemon GO for some time now, with Team GO Rocket Grunts, Leaders, and Giovanni wielding them in battles. Trainers could defeat them to have an opportunity to catch a Shadow Pokemon. For those unaware, Team GO Rocket is a perennial threat in Pokemon GO that often takes over Poke Stop and poses a threat to trainers.

Shadow Raids will see Shadow pocket monsters as Raid Bosses in Pokemon GO

Shadow Raids will be a part of the Rising Shadows event, which is scheduled to start on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10 AM local time. As mentioned above, trainers will come across formidable Shadow Raid Bosses left there by the pesky Team GO Rocket, according to their scheming.

As with any other Raid Bosses, players will be able to capture the unique Shadow Raid ones if they are able to successfully defeat them. Trainers need to keep in mind that they won't be able to participate in the Shadow Raids with Remote Raid Passes. The community will surely be unhappy with this development.

Players will also not receive any team bonuses for Premier Balls in the upcoming Raid type. Interestingly, three- and five-star Raid Bosses will receive a boost in their attack and defense by getting enraged as trainers battle the formidable beasts.

Niantic is also introducing a new item that Pokemon GO trainers will be able to get from Team GO Rocket called Shadow Shards. Five of these can be brought together to form Purified Gems with the help of Professor Willow's Shard Refiner. The assembled gems can be utilized in the upcoming new raids.

When used in Shadow Raids, they will temporarily decrease the Shadow Raid Boss' attack and defense. If multiple Purified Gems are used by a number of trainers, the effect gets stacked.

The official announcement stated that players can send the Shadow Raid Boss to its "non-enraged state" when they use enough Purified Gems, which will make the fight easier. The Raid Egg for a Gym taken over by Team GO Rocket will have purple flames. The Gym will become black once the Raid Egg has hatched.

What is the upcoming Shadow Raid schedule?

Shadow Raids will occur from Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10 AM local time to Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 8 PM local time. The official announcement stated that the majority of the Gyms would be hosting these unique Raids, with Team GO Rocket taking over all Raids on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 10 AM local time to 8 PM local time.

