5 rarest Ghost-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Ghost-type creatures are some of Pokemon GO's most-beloved species, though not all of them are particularly easy to find. Some spooky Ghost-type Pocket Monsters can be found in the wild with some regularity, but others are relegated to events, raids, and research, while some don't appear much at all. Like many other Pokemon types, some species are just excessively rarer than others.

Although the rarest Ghost-type species in Pokemon GO aren't always necessarily the best, they do symbolize the commitment of a trainer who goes to great lengths to obtain them. Some also have solid applications in battle, but this can't be said for all the game's rare Ghost-type creatures.

Whatever the case, if Pokemon GO trainers are curious about some of the rarest Ghost-type creatures in the game, there are a few creatures that come to mind.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Spiritomb and other rare Ghost-type creatures to find in Pokemon GO as of May 2023

1) Sensu Style Oricorio

Region-locked creatures in Pokemon GO are either rare or common, depending on where a player lives.

Sensu Style Oricorio may be one of the rarest Ghost-type Pocket Monsters in the mobile title since it is region-locked to the Asia-Pacific region. This means that barring a specific event hosted by Niantic where region-locked species are temporarily unlocked, players will need to head to the Asia-Pacific region to catch a wild Sensu Oricorio.

The alternative is to trade for one, though without the ability to trade across long distances, trainers will have to meet up with a player who has captured a Sensu Oricorio in its native region.

2) Runerigus

Galarian Yamask was already tough to obtain in Pokemon GO since it only tends to appear during Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos events, and evolving it into Runerigus is even more tricky. This makes the Ground/Ghost-type creature quite hard to come by.

Not only do trainers have to catch Galarian Yamask and collect 50 candies for it, but they also have to set it as their Buddy Pokemon and successfully win 10 raids with Galarian Yamask to evolve it into Runerigus.

If players do manage to catch a Galarian Yamask in the short amount of time it's available, they'll want to save up a few raid passes to get themselves a Runerigus.

3) Spiritomb

To this point, Spritomb has been incredibly elusive in Pokemon GO outside of a handful of research rewards, most of which were only available during Halloween in the past few years. This makes Spiritomb roughly as rare as Galarian Yamask but with only one real method of finding it (by completing Research Tasks during short windows at the end of the year).

If trainers are hoping to bag this fairly unseen Pokemon, they'll want to keep their eyes on the event calendar and hope that Fall 2023 brings Spiritomb back into the fold.

4) Lunala

During Pokemon GO's Season of Light, trainers had a small window of opportunity to capture the Alolan creature Cosmog. Players had to collect 125 candies total to fully evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem and Cosmoem into either Solgaleo or Lunala, depending on the time of day.

Lunala, a Ghost/Psychic-type, hasn't reappeared in any capacity since trainers received the short opportunity to evolve it from Cosmog. Acquiring it in 2023 would likely require players to trade for it.

However, Niantic may have a few ideas in store for Cosmog, Cosmoem, Solgaleo, and Lunala. This isn't confirmed by any stretch, but crazier things have happened in Pokemon GO's history.

5) Gholdengo

Gholdengo is a recent arrival to Pokemon GO and is currently one of the few creatures from the Paldea region available in the mobile title. Although it's a capable Steel/Ghost-type creature in battle, obtaining it requires plenty of work as well as the purchase of another Pocket Monsters game, in all likelihood, if trades aren't taken into account.

Specifically, trainers have to acquire Gholdengo's previous evolution, Gimmighoul, first, which will only appear when players use items like the Coin Bag or the Golden Lure Module. These items can only be obtained by linking Pokemon GO to the Scarlet and Violet games for Nintendo Switch and sending a postcard to Paldea.

Once trainers have caught a Gimmighoul, they'll need to use additional Coin Bags and Golden Lure Modules, catching more Gimmighoul and obtaining Gimmighoul Coins.

What makes Gholdengo so rare is that trainers require 999 Gimmighoul Coins to evolve their Gimmighoul into Gholdengo at all. It takes plenty of work, and not every trainer has a Nintendo Switch or Pokemon Scarlet/Violet, so getting Gholdengo at all is just not possible without trading.

Even if players meet the requirements, it takes quite a bit of time to collect 999 Gimmighoul Coins. As a result, Gholdengo's rarity has risen in the short time it has been available in Pokemon GO.

