Can Runerigus be shiny in Pokemon GO? (October 2022)

Pokemon GO has created a massive buzz with the 2022 Halloween event. This event, divided into 2 parts with each part consisting of raid bosses, special features, wild spawns, and new encounters along with shiny availability, makes for a good Halloween update. With a platform for Ghost-types to shine, trainers are eager to collect all these Pokemon before their spawn rate decreases.

Yamask and its Galarian variant Galarian Yamask are two of the main features of the 2022 Halloween event. These fighters are prominently visible on the platform during the event, appearing on Raids, Eggs, and in the wild. All of the information you need to find, capture, or create a Shiny Runerigus in Pokemon GO is provided below.

Steps to get a Shiny Runerigus in Pokemon GO

Excited trainers are trying their best to catch the new arrivals at the 2022 Pokemon GO Halloween event. The featured fighters have their spawn rates increased in the wild, and one of them, Pocket Monsters, is a Galarian Yamask. Galarian Yamask is the pre-evolution of Runerigus and a One-Star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO.

Capturing the One-Star Raid Boss requires either encountering it or hatching a 7 km egg. Since the Shiny variant of Galarian Yamask is making its debut, you might as well get your hands on one during raids and egg-hatching. Although Galarian Yamask isn't found in the wild, the fighter is relatively easy to defeat solo in raids.

Obtaining a Shiny Runerigus comes after obtaining a Shiny Galarian Yamask. Although both Pokemon have shiny variants, Runerigus isn't a featured creature in this year's event, so its spawn rate isn't increased in order for you to encounter its shiny counterpart. You can evolve a Shiny Galarian Yamask into a Shiny Runerigus if you get your hands on one.

You can obtain a Shiny Galarian Yamask by completing all of the Timed Research tasks of the 2022 Halloween event or by completing all of the Feild Research tasks. To unlock these Time Research tasks, players can purchase Pokemon GO Tickets for $1 or $5. Both of these tickets give you a chance to meet Yamask, Galarian Yamask, or their shiny variants.

Apart from the rewards, you can also get exclusive bonuses for a $5 ticket. The bonuses include effects that can increase the Candy rate for catching, hatching, and transferring up to three times, along with additional Halloween-themed tasks and avatar items. Evolving a Shiny Galarian Yamask into a Shiny Runerigus takes 50 Candy, and the extra earned candy through ticket bonuses can certainly help evolve the fighter. You can also earn candy by catching or hatching several Galarian Yamasks through raids or eggs.

Although the Shiny variants may look different from their original counterparts, they share the exact same stats and movesets. Fans and Shiny collectors value the different touches a shiny variant brings to the original design. The Shiny Runerigus is the same dual Ground and Ghost-type and has the same max CP of 2570 as the original Runerigus in Pokemon GO.

Poll : 0 votes