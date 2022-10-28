How to complete Yamask Timed Research in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Halloween event is in its second phase, and trainers have plenty of content to enjoy before it ends on November 1, 2022. One example is the Timed Research offered for the price of $1, which heavily focuses on the species Yamask and Galarian Yamask.

Compared to many Timed Research tasks in Pokemon GO, this one should be incredibly simple to complete.

The reward for each task yields either an encounter with Yamask or Galarian Yamask. For this reason, it is an excellent way to acquire a Yamask with quality IV stats or even its shiny form.

Pokemon GO trainers who wish to complete this Timed Research will need to work quickly as it expires at the end of the Halloween event.

All Yamask Timed Research requirements in Pokemon GO

Trainers may not get a better chance to obtain Yamask in bulk than this Timed Research challenge (Image via Niantic)

Before undertaking the Yamask Timed Research for Pokemon GO's Halloween event, players must purchase a ticket for the research itself. A ticket can be found in the in-game shop and costs approximately $1 or the equivalent in one's locale.

Once players have a ticket, the Timed Research should be accessible right away. Trainers should be sure to gather plenty of Pokeballs, as they will need to capture plenty of Ghost-type Pokemon to complete the research in totality.

Step 1 Tasks (All rewards are a Yamask encounter)

Catch one Ghost-type Pokemon Catch five Ghost-type Pokemon Catch ten Ghost-type Pokemon Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokemon Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokemon Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokemon Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokemon

Step 2 Tasks (All rewards are a Galarian Yamask encounter)

Catch one Ghost-type Pokemon Catch five Ghost-type Pokemon Catch ten Ghost-type Pokemon Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokemon Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokemon Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokemon Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokemon

That's all there is to it! Since so many Ghost-type Pokemon are required to be caught, Pokemon GO trainers will have to remain active and search everywhere they can.

Fortunately, the game's ongoing Halloween event has churned out Ghost-type Pokemon in droves. At the moment, trainers can capture Ghost-type Pokemon not only in the wild but also in raids and by completing Field Research tasks. No matter where a player catches the spooky Pokemon, it should count toward their Timed Research.

Pokemon GO trainers will need plenty of Pokeballs to capture the necessary amount of Ghost-type Pokemon, so keeping a healthy stock of Incense and Lure Modules is a good idea.

In lieu of these items, it may be wise to use whatever Raid Passes are available to take on current raid bosses such as Mega Banette, Giratina, Gengar, Sableye, and Drifblim.

At the end of the day, until the research is either completed or expired, players will want to capture every Ghost-type Pokemon they find in Pokemon GO.

This Timed Research challenge will certainly take a bit of time and effort. However, the prospect of acquiring a quality IV Yamask or its shiny form may be very appealing to determined trainers. This is especially true considering that Cofagrigus and Runerigus are intriguing niche picks in both PvE and PvP combat.

