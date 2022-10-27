Pokemon GO Battle League: Exploring Great League PvP tier list

Season 12 of Pokemon GO's competitive PvP is well underway, and the meta varies depending on which format is being played. The top contenders in the Great League are different from their Ultra and Master League counterparts.

When it comes to the Great League, the top Pokemon have remained in their place for quite some time. However, some new up-and-comers have somewhat shaken up the meta.

Due to this shift in Season 12, it may not be a bad idea to take a look at the current Great League tier list for some analysis. Doing so can assist players as they formulate their battle teams to go on a winning streak and raise their rankings.

Since most tier lists provided by the community are quite long, it may be best to focus on the top picks for the Great League based on efficiency and battle data.

Examining Galarian Stunfisk, Medicham, and other top-tier options for Pokemon GO's Great League

Azumarill

Azumarill is almost inseparable from Great League PvP in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Those who have played any amount of Great League PvP in Pokemon GO must have run into Azumarill on at least one occasion.

The Aqua Rabbit Pokemon has become an absolute staple of the Great League, and there are many reasons why this is the case.

Azumarill simply has too much to offer its trainer. When powered up with good stats, this Water/Fairy-type can be an absolute menace.

Though its Attack and Defense stats may be unspectacular, Azumarill shines thanks to its hefty Stamina stat that provides it with a ton of HP. Its Water/Fairy typing and collection of moves give it great elemental coverage, allowing it to deal super effective damage to many opponents of different types in Pokemon GO.

Energy management is always a concern when using Azumarill, so wise trainers will have to ration out their Charged Moves as best as they can to avoid shields.

However, there's a reason Grass and Poison-type Pokemon are so prominent in the Great League's meta. It's because of the long-standing dominance of the Aqua Rabbit Pokemon.

Galarian Stunfisk

Great League trainers everywhere have learned to "Fear the Fisk" (Image via Niantic)

Many of Pokemon GO's top-tier Great League picks are known for their durability, and Galarian Stunfisk is a shining example. It possesses excellent Defense and Stamina stats for the Great League format, making it incredibly difficult to take down even with counter picks. This is bolstered by its Ground/Steel typing, which can send opponents scrambling to find the right Pokemon to counter it.

While Galarian Stunfisk shines on defense, it requires quite a bit of energy to use its Charged Moves like Rock Slide, Earthquake, and Flash Cannon.

Fortunately, Galarian Stunfisk can learn Mud Shot, which generates quick energy and deals solid Ground-type damage. This helps Galarian Stunfisk lean into its hard-hitting Charged Moves while sustaining attacks and doling the pain back out.

Toxapex

Toxapex may be new, but it's no less deadly (Image via Niantic)

A newcomer from the Alola region, Toxapex has taken the Great League meta by storm, with some trainers complaining about it being overpowered before it was even released.

It's easy to see why, as this Pokemon is an absolute juggernaut in Pokemon GO PvP. With a maximum Defense stat of 273, the Poison/Water-type can sustain heavy damage and keep fighting.

With moves like Poison Jab, Gunk Shot, Sludge Wave, and Brine, Toxapex can counter enemy Steel and Ground-types, which make up a substantial part of the meta. Its Poison typing and massive defense make it a natural counter to Azumarill, as it's difficult to take out and can rack up super effective damage.

Toxapex does have its flaws, as it has to rely heavily on Poison-type moves to deal its damage. However, this can be addressed by bringing along Pokemon to complement its capabilities.

At the end of the day, Toxapex may be new, but it is here to stay in Pokemon GO's Great League.

Medicham

Medicham has carved out a top spot in Pokemon GO's Great League (Image via Niantic)

Medicham isn't the newest arrival to Pokemon GO's top-tier selections in the Great League, but it has been a fixture the past few seasons. It has a considerably unique typing as a Fighting/Psychic-type. It also has stats that give it durability and respectable stopping power.

Medicham benefits from a wide array of different moves to give it coverage against many opponents. With Fighting, Ice, and Psychic-type moves in its repertoire, it can take out fellow Fighting-types while racking up damage on Steel-types and even hammer away at Poison-types.

Medicham works particularly well with Steel-types in a Pokemon GO party, as it can step in and handle Fighting-types that give them trouble.

Medicham's largest shortcoming comes against Ghost-types. However, as long as it stays away from those matchups, it can be an excellent all-around combatant in Pokemon GO's Great League.

