Should you use Toxapex in the Great League in Pokemon GO?

The 2022 Fashion Week event in Pokemon GO has introduced Mareanie and its powerful evolution, Toxapex.

Toxapex comes with a wonderful type combination of Poison/Water. That makes it weak to Ground, Electric, and Psychic-types, but it has attacks that can counter the majority of its toughest opponents.

Its best attribute is its defensive capabilities. It resists a whopping eight different types. Toxapex typically comes with a lower CP rating, making it an incredible choice for the Great League in Pokemon GO that players use immediately.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Toxapex can dominate in the Great League in Pokemon GO

The Great League has a 1,500 CP maximum for any Pokemon. Other than that, there are no rules, meaning Toxapex does not have any limitations on its teammates or what it may come up against.

The best counters for Toxapex will be found in the Ultra League and above. Don't expect to run into a Landorus, Deoxys, Mewtwo, Hoopa, Xurkitree, or even an Alakazam in the Great League.

This means Toxapex will have very little in terms of competition in this Pokemon GO league. It could easily become one of the most dominant Pokemon the Great League has ever seen.

How to use Toxapex in the Great League

Knowing that Toxapex will do well in the Pokemon GO Great League is the first step. Now, it is time to learn how to utilize it. It has a couple of Fast Attacks and several Charged Attacks. All of them can work with Toxapex in the lead role.

Fast Attacks

Bite : This is a Dark-type attack that will deal supereffective damage to any Psychic-type trying to counter Toxapex. It will catch them off-guard and leave them hurting. Or at the very least switching into another Pokemon.

: This is a Dark-type attack that will deal supereffective damage to any Psychic-type trying to counter Toxapex. It will catch them off-guard and leave them hurting. Or at the very least switching into another Pokemon. Poison Jab: Poison Jab receives a Same Type Attack Bonus. It is Toxapex's most damaging Fast Attack and generates quick energy for it to launch its Charged Attacks early and often.

Charged Attacks

Sludge Wave: Sludge Wave is a very powerful Poison-type attack. With the STAB in place, it does huge damage, but does take a lot of energy to use.

Sludge Wave is a very powerful Poison-type attack. With the STAB in place, it does huge damage, but does take a lot of energy to use. Gunk Shot: Gunk Shot falls under the same umbrella as Sludge Wave. The Poison-type attack does more damage than its counter part, but does need more energy to unleash.

Gunk Shot falls under the same umbrella as Sludge Wave. The Poison-type attack does more damage than its counter part, but does need more energy to unleash. Brine: Brine is the only Water-type attack in Toxapex's Pokemon GO arsenal for the time being. It requires very little energy to use and can be shot off quite frequently. This is the best way to counter any Ground-types that might give Toxapex trouble.

Role

Toxapex works best as a lead in Pokemon GO. Using Candy and Stardust, it can learn two different Charged Attacks, so either of the Poison-type ones and Brine should be its moveset. Its Fast Attack is then completely up to the trainer.

As a lead, Toxapex's job is to drain enemy shields and set up the other Pokemon on its team for success. With the lack of true opposition for it in the Great League, it could easily survive until the end of a battle.

Attack with no remorse and use Charged Attack after Charged Attack. Sending out Brine over and over again will definitely lower enemy shields or see the other trainer conserve them and take damage, eventually leaving them open for Toxapex and its teammates to wipe them out.

