Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022 Field Research: Task list, how to complete, rewards, and more

Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022 is coming up with a fresh set of field research that players can complete to obtain different rewards. Fans can look at what is expected from them in terms of different activities once the event goes live. Additionally, the rewards have also been announced, and there are some exciting things to win.

Pokemon Go has grown massively since Niantic released the game worldwide, and it can even be considered a revolutionary step in the genre of AR gaming. The different events that the developers bring for them have kept the interest of the players. Field Research allows players to get different rewards for their efforts, and each research has certain conditions.

Several of them will be coming soon for the players, and each task has its degree of difficulty. Some rewards are more enterprising than others, but overall, it's exciting times ahead.

Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022 will have a flurry of different activities for the players

First things first - Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022 goes live on September 27 until October 3. In the meantime, players will have to complete tasks and defeat fashion challengers and their Pokemon to earn different items, which can help increase their collections.

There is six time-limited research that will be available in a sequential fashion.

Research 1

Use 3 berries to catch wild Pokemon. \

Catch 5 wild Pokemon.

Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokemon.

Rewards: Battle Quirky Challenger

Research 2

Battle a Fashion Challenger

Rewards: Backward Cap Croagunk

Research 3

Make 5 great curveball throws

Take Melanie's snapshot

Catch Furfou

Rewards: Battle Rugged Challenger

Research 4

Battle a Fashion Challenger

Rewards: Hat Diglett

Research 5

Take 10 snapshots of wild Pokemon.

Use 10 berries to catch wild Pokemon.

Make 3 excellent curveball throws.

Power up Pokemon 10 times.

Capture 15 wild Pokemon.

Rewards: Battle Cool Challenger

Research 6

Battle a Fashion Challenger

Rewards: Sunglassed Absol and 10,000 Stardust

These are all the six steps of the event-exclusive research which will only be available during Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022. Each step also comes with rewards ranging from different Pokeballs to berries. As mentioned earlier, it's an excellent opportunity for players to collect vital resources.

There will also be field research that players can do to increase their rewards. Most of the tasks part of the field research will be basic and can be completed as Pokemon Go players play the game.

Aside from items and resources, players can also make the most out of other areas. There will be special spawns of Pokemon with cosmetic items that haven't appeared earlier. Shiny Furfou in different avatars will spawn in the wild, which serves as an excellent opportunity for many.

Along with Furfou, Shiny Yveltal will also be making its debut once the event goes live. Diglett and Absol will also have their shinies appearing for lucky players. Overall, it's an excellent opportunity for players to grind hard and make the most of it.

