Pokemon Go Toxapex guide: Weaknesses and best counters

The Fashion Week event for Pokemon Go brings with it two new arrivals to the game's roster of catchable creatures. These two creatures are Mareanie and Toxapex. Rather than garnering hype from the battling community, trainers are beginning to express concern about them.

During Toxapex's debut in the seventh generation, it dominated the metagame thanks to its defensive control as well as its ability to inflict poison incredibly easily. Knowing this, many players are uneasy about the fact that Toxapex may have the capacity to dominate the metagame given its build as well as Go's battle system.

Luckily, there is no such thing as an invincible Pokemon in Pokemon Go, every creature in the game can be defeated in battle fair and square. However, it will help immensely for players to know how best to counter Toxapex. This will keep one's team prepared for the creature's inevitable domination of the Battle League when it debuts in the mobile game.

Toxapex in Pokemon Go: An analysis

Tangent444 💙💛 (TL39 x 8.5) @GoTangent444

stadiumgaming.gg/post/metas-bre… For those joining the party of realizing "Toxapex might not be healthy for the meta", welcome aboard! I wrote about it a few months ago in an article called "Metas Breaking Bad"! Hopefully we see some changes prior to release. For those joining the party of realizing "Toxapex might not be healthy for the meta", welcome aboard! I wrote about it a few months ago in an article called "Metas Breaking Bad"! Hopefully we see some changes prior to release. stadiumgaming.gg/post/metas-bre… https://t.co/1YXhLCsCgF

Weaknesses

The first thing to know about Toxapex is its typing. This creature is of the Water and Poison typing. This is an incredibly solid typing as it provides Toxapex with eight resistances and only three weaknesses. These weaknesses are Electric, Ground, and Psychic-type attacks.

It will not surprise those familiar with the creature to learn that its highest stat is its defense sitting at a mighty 273. Its lowest stat is its attack at only 114, which is followed closely by its stamina at 137. Knowing this, players can begin constructing potential counters best suited for dealing with Toxapex in Pokemon Go.

Strategy

The best way to handle Toxapex is by dealing it constant harassment in the form of supercharged attacks. While defensive Pokemon can usually shrug off constant assaults such as these, Toxapex will struggle significantly more to do so thanks to its puny stamina stat. So which creatures work best for this strategy?

How to counter

Currently, one of the best counters for Toxapex is glass cannon attackers, such as Alakazam or Xurkitree. These sort of attackers should have no problem bursting this defensive tank down thanks to their low stamina and miniscule attack. As long as they can charge their attack faster than Toxapex, they will be victorious.

Given that Toxapex may be more present in the Great League, it may be better for players to opt for Espeon as it is much easier to use and has slightly more bulk than other glass cannons. It is also incredibly easy to obtain as it only requires a minimum of 25 Eevee candies.

However, players should be cautious when opting for a team of Psychic-types in Pokemon Go as Toxapex has the potential to use Bite, a Dark-type move. In this case, it may be better to use an Electric-type like Togedemaru due to its secondary Steel-typing and strong Electric-type attacks.

In summary, Toxapex is a great addition to the metagame as it counters almost every metagame staple for Pokemon Go's Great League. However, this also leaves Toxapex in a position to completely dominate the Battle League, thus becoming the new meta itself. An Electric-type attacker may therefore be an absolute requirement.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far