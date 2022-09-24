Pokemon GO Battle League Timed Research tasks: Task list, how to complete, & rewards

The Season of Light has brought a ton of new content for trainers to enjoy in Pokemon GO.

Some of that content revolves around new challenges and missions in the game. A massive timed research task that involves the Pokemon GO Battle League is available and can be completed at any time before the Season of Light ends.

This gives trainers more incentive than ever to take on others in the Pokemon GO Battle League and test their battling prowess. Winning battles will grant trainers quite a few rewards.

All Pokemon GO Battle League Timed Research tasks and rewards in the Season of Light

There are five steps to complete in the Pokemon GO GO Battle League Timed Research mission during the Season of Light. Each step comes with 10 tasks that must be completed before training can move onto the next one.

They all require a certain number of Pokemon GO Battle League matches to be won and offer Stardust as the main reward. There is one upside to this that trainers will be glad to hear.

Each task in a specific step of the Timed Research mission will see its number raised simultaneously. If a trainer wins one battle, then each task will have a battle victory tallied on it.

Step 1

Win 10 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1000 Stardust

Win 20 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1000 Stardust

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1000 Stardust

Win 40 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1000 Stardust

Win 50 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x2500 Stardust

Win 60 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1500 Stardust

Win 70 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1500 Stardust

Win 80 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1500 Stardust

Win 90 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1500 Stardust

Win 100 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x2500 Stardust

Step Completion Rewards: x5000 Stardust, x1 Fast TM, x10 Great Ball

Step 2

Win 10 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1000 Stardust

Win 20 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1000 Stardust

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1000 Stardust

Win 40 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1000 Stardust

Win 50 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x2500 Stardust

Win 60 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1500 Stardust

Win 70 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1500 Stardust

Win 80 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1500 Stardust

Win 90 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1500 Stardust

Win 100 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x2500 Stardust

Step Completion Rewards: x5000 Stardust, x1 Charged TM, x10 Great Ball

Step 3

Win 10 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1000 Stardust

Win 20 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1000 Stardust

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1000 Stardust

Win 40 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1000 Stardust

Win 50 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x2500 Stardust

Win 60 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1500 Stardust

Win 70 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1500 Stardust

Win 80 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1500 Stardust

Win 90 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1500 Stardust

Win 100 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x2500 Stardust

Step Completion Rewards: x5000 Stardust, x1 Star Piece, x10 Great Ball

Step 4

Win 10 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1000 Stardust

Win 20 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1000 Stardust

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1000 Stardust

Win 40 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1000 Stardust

Win 50 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x2500 Stardust

Win 60 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1500 Stardust

Win 70 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1500 Stardust

Win 80 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1500 Stardust

Win 90 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1500 Stardust

Win 100 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x2500 Stardust

Step Completion Rewards: x5000 Stardust, x1 Elite Fast TM, x10 Great Ball

Step 5

Win 10 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1000 Stardust

Win 20 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1000 Stardust

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1000 Stardust

Win 40 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1000 Stardust

Win 50 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x2500 Stardust

Win 60 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1500 Stardust

Win 70 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1500 Stardust

Win 80 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1500 Stardust

Win 90 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x1500 Stardust

Win 100 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League - x2500 Stardust

Step Completion Rewards: x5000 Stardust, x1 Elite Charged TM, x10 Great Ball

How to battle in the Pokemon GO Battle League

Essentially, all of the steps are the same for this Pokemon GO Timed Research mission. The completion rewards are the difference throughout it, with the later steps offering a more rare item than the earlier ones.

And since the victories build up on each task during a step, that means Pokemon GO trainers will need 500 total wins to complete the entire thing. It is much easier said than done, but not impossible.

Here's how to battle in Pokemon GO Battle League to start chipping away at these victories:

Open Pokemon GO and tap the Poke Ball icon at the bottom

Select the Battle option from the menu

Choose the free battle tier or use a Premium Pass for the premium tier

Tap on an available Cup or League to battle in

Put together a team of three and battle another trainer in hopes of winning

There are often multiple Cups and Leagues available in Pokemon GO at any given time. Just pick one to battle in, select Pokemon that are allowed through their rules and limitations, and start racking up wins.

