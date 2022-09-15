EGX London x Pokemon GO event (September 2022): When, where, field research task encounters, and more

Though Pokemon GO's Test Your Mettle event has only been live for a couple of days as of writing, many players are already excited about what lies on the horizon for the popular mobile game. News of an upcoming collaboration with EGX London has been announced and will take place after the current event.

For gamers outside the UK, EGX London is a yearly gaming expo held to announce upcoming titles in the video game industry. Much like the E3 conferences held in the United States before COVID-19, this is a yearly event all European gamers look forward to.

Though many gamers will be partaking in a bit of Pokemon GO during the conference, the news of an event for the game surrounding EGX has many fans excited. However, this has also raised many questions regarding what the event will bring to the game.

Everything to know about the EGX London x Pokemon GO Event

EGX @EGX



Increased Pokémon Spawns

Extended Lure duration across the 3 days

Double stardust across the 3 days.



The EGX London X Pokemon GO Event will be an in-person exclusive event, which means only players present for the conference hosted at the ExCel London building (the same place where the recent Pokemon World Championships were held) will be able to benefit from this special event.

This event will be hosted for the duration of the event. This means that players will be able to take part in the event from September 22 until September 25. During this time, players will also receive special event-exclusive Research Tasks that they can complete for a chance to encounter one of three Pokemon.

1) Joltik

Joltik as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first Pokemon players can receive from these event rewards in Pokemon GO is the lovable Bug-type from the Unova region. Joltik is a Bug and Electric-type Pokemon that evolves into Galvantula at the cost of 50 Joltik candies. Galvantula has seen a resurgence in the Great League recently.

2) Porygon

Porygon as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This creature will be the star attraction for many Pokemon GO players throughout the event. Since Porygon is hard to encounter in the mobile game, many players will be rushing to the event to get their hands on this creature. A lucky few may even be fortunate enough to find its shiny variant through task encounters.

3) Unown

Various forms of Unown as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unknowns E, G, and X will also be making an appearance during this event. While the chosen forms make sense given the event they're appearing in, whether or not players will be able to find the shiny variants for these special alphabetical creatures is yet to be revealed.

As an added bonus, the duration of Lure Modules placed on nearby Pokestops during the in-person gathering in Pokemon GO will be extended. Rather than the thirty minutes players expect from standard Lure Modules, those placed near the venue will have their durations extended to six hours.

