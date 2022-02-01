Pokemon GO: How to evolve Porygon in 2022

Porygon has been one of the more exciting Pokemon in the series since its debut in Pokemon GO as one of the original 151.

Given its more unique appearance and receiving not just one but two different evolutions as the game progressively added more and more Pokemon, Porygon is a topic of interest among players of Niantic's famous mobile geocaching sensation.

In the franchise, Porygon is one of the first Pokemon to be created by humans in the world of Pokemon. Porygon is a sentient computer program brought to life in the Pokemon Lab located on Cinnabar Island in the Kanto region. As stated in the Pokedex, it has copy protection built into its code.

After the infamous Electric Soldier Porygon incident on December 16, 1997, Porygon and its two evolved, forms have yet to appear in the anime aside from a short cameo from Porygon-Z in the Kyurem Vs. The Swords of Justice introduction scene.

With Porygon having two unique evolutions in Pokemon GO, many players may not know all the steps required to acquire both of these forms. Unlike every other Pokemon, Porygon needs two completely separate items to evolve fully.

Evolving Porygon in Pokemon GO: Steps and items

Porygon as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Porygon's two evolutions were added to the franchise at two separate times, partially responsible for its unorthodox methods to reach its final form. Porygon2, Porygon's first evolution, was added in the second generation, while Porygon-Z, Porygon's final evolution, was added in the fourth generation. Each member of the lineage keeps the typing of pure Normal.

To evolve Porygon into Porygon2 in Pokemon GO, players will first need to collect 25 Porygon candies. With the recent conclusion of the Power Plant event, which spiked Porygon's spawn rate, players should already have or be close to having this amount of candies.

If not, players can walk with their Porygon to get candies every three kilometres walked. The following item players need is the Upgrade item. This exclusive evolutionary item only works on Porygon, so it is not uncommon for players to not only never heard of it but do not have one as well.

Like every other evolutionary item in Pokemon GO, this item can be obtained rarely through Pokestops, Gyms, or gifts received from other players. A guaranteed Upgrade is given to the player after they complete the fifth part of the Special Research "A Ripple in Time".

After evolving their Porygon into Porygon2, players will need to evolve it into Porygon-Z. Like every other evolution in the game, players will need to collect candies for the first step. For this stage, players will need to collect 100 Porygon candies. This can be completed by catching and transferring Porygons or walking with their Porygon2 or Porygon.

After collecting the needed 100 candies, players will need to find the Sinnoh Stone item. This item can be obtained through the same means as every other evolutionary item in Pokemon GO with the addition of being able to receive it through the Battle League and NPC battles with Team GO Rocket grunts and leaders. This item can also be found in Research Breakthroughs.

Players will then be rewarded with the powerful Normal-type Pokemon, Porygon-Z. Whether players want to obtain this Pokemon to use in battle or need to fill an additional page in their Pokedex, Porygon-Z may be easier for some players to get than others.

With a total of 125 candies, an Upgrade, and a Sinnoh Stone, players will be able to evolve their Porygon into Porygon-Z in Pokemon GO fully.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar