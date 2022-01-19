Pokemon GO: Power Plant event guide

Pokemon GO's Season of Heritage continues with a new event on January 18, 2022, with the Power Plant event focusing on Electric and Steel-type Pokemon.

Centered on the power plants that appear in the Kanto and Kalos regions, the upcoming event will run from 10:00 am on January 18 to February 1 at 10:00 am local time.

During this time, trainers should expect to see a significant uptick in Electric and Steel-type Pokemon both in the wild, raids and as rewards for completing Field Research Tasks.

Steel-types are very popular in the current meta, and Electric-types are also popular, meaning many trainers won't want to miss this event.

Diving into the Power Plant event in Pokemon GO

The Power Plant event is the next step on the path of the Season of Heritage (Image via Niantic)

Since the Power Plant event will be ongoing for some time, it's a good idea for trainers to be informed on all aspects to take full advantage of the event's offerings within Pokemon GO.

One of the foremost aspects of the Power Plant Event is the inclusion of two new Pokemon, Helioptile and Heliolisk, who were introduced in Pokemon X and Y. Helioptile and Heliolisk are both known as the Generator Pokemon and are Electric/Normal-type. Helioptile can evolve into Heliolisk when fed 50 candies and given a Sun Stone.

In addition to Helioptile/Heliolisk's inclusion, many Pokemon will see an increased appearance rate in the wild in Pokemon GO. Not only this, but certain Pokemon will be appearing as raid bosses throughout the event and being rewarded for Special Research Tasks.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a breakdown of every Pokemon appearing during the event:

Wild Encounters

Magnemite

Helioptile

Grimer

Voltorb

Electabuzz

Porygon

Trubbish

Electrode

Jolteon

Raid Bosses

One-Star Raids

Pikachu

Beldum

Shinx

Blitzle

Klink

Three-Star Raids

January 15 at 10:00 am to January 24 at 10:00 am local time:

Scyther

Typhlosion

Beldum

Druddigon

January 24 at 10:00 am to February 1 at 10:00 am local time:

Dewgong

Piloswine

Monferno

Druddigon

Five-Star Raids

January 15 at 10:00 am to January 24 at 10:00 am local time:

Shock Drive Genesect with knowledge of the move Techno Blast

January 24 at 10:00 am to February 1 at 10:00 am local time:

Regice, with knowledge of the move Thunder

Field Research Task Rewards

Magnemite

Voltorb

Electrike

Joltik

Helioptile

Alolan Grimer

Trubbish

Emolga

It appears as all of the commotions in Pokemon GO have also attracted an unsavory element. Beginning on January 24, Team GO Rocket balloons will be seen much more often in the environment.

In addition to this bonus, players will also have the scarce opportunity to replace Frustration's move from their Shadow Pokemon by using a Charged TM during the event.

Since Shadow Pokemon rarely have the chance to have Frustration removed without being purified, this is an excellent opportunity to retain the attack boost of a Shadow Pokemon while finally rounding out its moveset.

