Best moveset for Shock Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO

A Bug/Steel-type Mythical Pokemon that possesses different drives capable of altering its move choices, Genesect is a great Pokemon GO pick when it comes to countering opponents thanks to its many elemental drives.

For Shock Drive Genesect, the powerful Pokemon gains access to Electric-type moves such as Zap Cannon and Techno Blast (Shock). Although Genesect gains these moves, its base collection of moves such as X-Scissor, Fury Cutter, Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb, and Hyper Beam remain the same.

Genesect can perform well in Ultra and Master League PvP, but most Pokemon GO trainers tend to gear it up for PvE situations such as gym raids.

Shock Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO: The top PvE moveset for the Bug/Steel-type Pokemon

Genesect excels as a Bug-type attacker, but has some alternative options (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although it may be tempting to utilize Genesect's many drive-enabled moves in Pokemon GO, it's imperative to know that this particular Pokemon still excels best as a Bug-type attacker. To that end, Fury Cutter and X-Scissor remain its top Bug-type moves. However, thanks to Same Type Attack Bonuses (STAB) that boost a Pokemon's power when they use moves that match their types, Genesect can also perform well as a Steel-type attacker with Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb.

With Shock Drive, Genesect can still perform decently by utilizing the Electric-type moves it gains. However, Shock Drive provides no Electric-type Fast Moves, meaning trainers will need to pick either Fury Cutter or Metal Claw. Fury Cutter is the default pick, but if trainers are expecting certain Pokemon types like Fairy, Ice, or rock, then Metal Claw can handle those fights.

When selecting a Shock Drive-friendly move, Techno Blast (Shock) is preferred over Zap Cannon. It deals higher DPS, but it requires the same amount of energy as Zap Cannon does in PvE situations. Sadly, Techno Blast won't receive STAB (Genesect is still Bug/Steel-type despite the Shock Drive), but if trainers are hoping to use an Electric-type move, Techno Blast still provides the best damage for the energy spent.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hyper Beam is mostly avoided on Genesect due to its typing. Though it deals higher base damage than Techno Blast and Zap Cannon, its Normal-type element means it is resisted by Rock, Steel, and Ghost-type Pokemon. These are some of the most present elemental types in Pokemon GO, so Genesect isn't likely to have many chances to use it. However, it makes for a solid alternative Charge Move if Genesect encounters an opponent that Hyper Beam deals neutral damage to.

Edited by Siddharth Satish