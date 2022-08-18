Shiny Joltik is still not present in Pokemon GO

With the Bug Out! event in Pokemon GO coming to a close, players have caught their fill of the commonplace Bug-type Pokemon that populates the game. Some lucky users may have even had an opportunity to get their hands on some of the rarest variants of these Pokemon in-game: Shinies.

Shiny Pokemon are the most sought-after and valuable variant of every Pokemon in the game, even more than Shadow Pokemon. While Shiny Pokemon do not have better stats or any special moves, these variants are held in high-value thanks to their excruciating rarity among all mediums of the franchise.

However, many gamers have noticed one of the shiny variants in the franchise is missing in action in Pokemon GO. Given the increased amount of Joltik, the Attaching Pokemon, spawning in the title, many fans are surprised to have not encountered its shiny variant.

But why is this the case?

Speculation about Shiny Joltik's arrival in Pokemon GO

A Shiny Joltik as it appears in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Joltik has always been one of the Pokemon that may have gone underappreciated by fans for the longest time. It and its evolution have not been as powerful as other notable Bug-types like Scizor or Heracross but have still had its fair share of fans thanks to its cute design. This has led to a lot of players wanting to catch its shiny.

Sadly, despite many believing the day would finally come for everyone's favorite thunder spider, fans have yet to see its shiny variant in Pokemon GO. This has led to many users speculating further as to when they will finally be able to find it if the Bug Out! event would not mark its debut in the mobile game.

Even with yesterday marking its Spotlight Hour, gamers will still be unable to find their Shiny Joltik. So when should they expect to be able to find this shiny variant?

Many individuals suspect it may be coming in a future Community Day event. However, this theory is far from being officially confirmed by Niantic.

Other players speculate that this Pokemon's shiny variant may be coming to live servers following an event surrounding the Unova region. However, occasions that would warrant such an event are unknown.

Perhaps something could be done for a Fourth of July event for 2023 that could finally bring this requested shiny variant.

So what should players look for if Shiny Joltik ever does make its way into Pokemon GO? Sadly, it is one of the kinds of Shiny Pokemon that does not have significant differences from its standard variant.

Shiny Joltik only takes the parts of it that are blue, its eyes and feet, and turn them into a shade of purple.

To summarize, Joltik's shiny variant is still absent from Pokemon GO. To make matters worse, users are currently unsure whether its shiny variant will be coming to the game anytime soon.

Those looking forward to catching this rare form of Joltik should be sure to stay informed on the game's updates and events.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer