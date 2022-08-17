Everything to know about the debut of Pokemon GO in Pokemon World Championship 2022

After a long break of two years, the Pokemon World Championship makes a return this year. Organized by The Pokemon Company, this event is the gateway to the competitive side of major Pokemon game titles.

The Pokemon World Championship started in 2004. While at the time mainly focused on the Pokemon Trading Card Game, since then it has grown quite a bit by adding new Pokemon games to expand the categories in which players can participate.

This 2022 edition of the Pokemon World Championship is also adding Two-new names to its roaster, Pokemon Go and Pokemon Unite. It is expected to be a lot more successful with these newcomers added to this invite-only event as there are a lot of fans who follow the competitive plays of these games.

Participants from all around the world are ready for the debut of Pokemon GO in the Pokemon World Championship 2022, which will be held from 18 – 21 August 2022 in London, England at the ExCeL London Convention Centre.

Players of this popular game from different parts of the world can also tune in to see the unfolding of the thrilling event. It will be streamed on the official Pokemon GO Twitch channel from 9:00 am UTC each day.

What to expect from the Pokemon GO World Championship event in Pokemon World Championship 2022

The GO Battle League was introduced in Pokemon GO by Niantic on 28 January 2020 which proceeds to be a very hit concept and gets adapted quickly by the trainers.

Though the PvP part of Pokemon GO has gained popularity in recent times. The competitive side of the game opened doors as many tournaments started happening around the game, giving opportunities to players to fight for glory and fame.

With an estimated $50,000 prize money and so much more participants are ready to take the center stage of this event. Among many prizes, the World Champion will also receive an in-game exclusive Pose and outfit.

Viewers are very likely to see many familiar Pokemon who take part in the PvP meta like Registeel, the Iron Pokemon, who has been a top choice for players in competitive scenarios of the game.

Names like Galarian Stunfisk, Medicham, Azumarill, Sableye, and the destructive Walrein have been dominant in the regional part of this competition as well. There could also be some anti-meta picks, with so much in-line it will be interesting to see which strategic six-pokemon team the participants will choose to compete for the title of World Champion.

General rewards for everyone

However, if you are not one of the participants, it might seem a little underwhelming, but worry not, as Niantic got you covered. With all of that action, there will also be a celebratory event in Pokemon Go with lots of new cool bonuses with the addition of World Championship 2022 Pikachu making its debut in-game. Zacian and Zamazenta also made their return in the 5-star raids.

But that is not all, there will be in-game avatar items that will also be available for the World Championship. One t-shirt will be obtainable by everyone, and the codes for the item will be shared in the stream and also in Pokemon Go official accounts.

There will also be an exclusive t-shirt only for the participants which can be obtained by spinning the Pokestop located at the Pokemon Go booth in the venue during the event.

The preparations for this year’s Pokemon World Championship seem to be going well. Moreover, the return of the biggest Pokemon competitive event is all set to be successful in its endeavors.

