Pokemon GO Test your Mettle event guide: How to catch Celesteela and Kartana

Pokemon GO's Test your Mettle event brings Ultra Beasts Celesteela and Kartana to the mobile game for the first time. However, there are some special circumstances under which they can appear before a trainer.

Unlike the other Legendary Pokemon to appear in the franchise, Ultra Beasts are not the typical deities of the franchise's universe. Rather, they are an invasive species brought into the world through open-dimensional wormholes.

Given the extraterrestrial nature of these new creatures in Pokemon GO, many trainers are rushing to get their hands on them. However, some players aren't sure how or where they can encounter these Ultra Beasts. Fortunately for them, both Celesteela and Kartana are easy to find in the game.

Pokemon GO's new Ultra Beasts Celesteela and Kartana can be found in 5-star raids

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp File 07: UB-04 BLADE | UB-05 GLUTTON

BREAKING NEWS!

Sighting reported: 2022.9.13 AM 10:45 JST

Tokyo, Japan



Observation: Kartana seems to only be appearing in the Northern Hemisphere.

Since Celesteela and Kartana boast a Steel typing, it is only fitting for them to make their debut in Pokemon GO during the Test your Mettle event.

However, unlike other Pokemon associated with the event, Kartana and Celesteela do not appear in the wild. Instead, they appear in five-star raids from Tuesday, September 13, 2022, to Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Celesteela is only available to players in the southern hemisphere, while Kartana is exclusive to players in the northern hemisphere.

How to counter, beat, and catch Celesteela

As mentioned earlier, Celesteela can only be found at raid locations in the southern hemisphere. This means players in South America, Southern Africa, and the Oceania region of the globe will be able to challenge Celesteela to a battle.

Celesteela is a Steel and Flying-type Pokemon. This leaves it with only two weaknesses: Fire and Electric-type attacks.

Celesteela's type combination also provides it with a bevy of resistances. Ten out of the 17 total types in the franchise fail to do effective or even neutral damage to the Ultra Beast. Given the Pokemon's relatively balanced stats, all averaging to 200, it can be a bit difficult for players to take it down.

Nonetheless, Electivire, Zapdos, Heatran, and Charizard are all great choices to bring to this raid battle. Five or six other trainers should also accompany the player to this fight.

How to counter, beat, and catch Kartana

As mentioned before, Kartana is restricted to appearances in the northern hemisphere. This means players in Canada, the United States, Europe, Mexico, and most African and Asian countries will be able to find it in five-star raid locations.

Kartana is a Grass and Steel-type Pokemon, which means its biggest weakness is Fire-type attacks (since both of its types share a weakness to them). Despite being much weaker than Celesteela defensively, it can resist 10 different types of attacks.

Kartana also boasts a glass cannon-esque stat spread, with its highest stat in Pokemon GO being its attack at 323. Meanwhile, its defense is 182, and its stamina stands at 139.

This means that Kartana's biggest weakness is supercharged Fire-type attacks from offensive Fire-types like Heatran and Infernape. Players who do not have any Fire Pokemon can use one with Fighting moves instead.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh