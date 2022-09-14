Pokemon GO 'Test Your Mettle' event guide: What will hatch from 7 km eggs?

As many players have come to expect from every new Pokemon GO event, a new catalog of eggs has hit live servers. However, the only noticeable difference in the current hatch list for eggs in the mobile game has come to the seven kilometer eggs.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



You can test your mettle from September 16–21 by taking on some of the toughest Pokémon out there: Steel-types!



pokemongolive.com/post/test-your…



#SeasonOfLight What’s this?! Steel-type Pokémon are appearing in force!You can test your mettle from September 16–21 by taking on some of the toughest Pokémon out there: Steel-types! What’s this?! Steel-type Pokémon are appearing in force! 😨You can test your mettle from September 16–21 by taking on some of the toughest Pokémon out there: Steel-types! 🔩 pokemongolive.com/post/test-your…#SeasonOfLight https://t.co/nvR2DdbvPi

Players can receive seven kilometer eggs as gifts received from others on their friends list. These eggs are some of the most important for both players who play the game to fill the Pokedex and those who play the game to participate in competitive battles. This is due to these eggs possessing the capability to yield some of the best creatures in the game.

With the new catalog of potential hatches brought in during the newest event in Pokemon GO, many players may want to know every possible candidate they can expect to hatch from these special eggs. Luckily, the full list of Pokemon the player can acquire during the event has been released.

Every possible 7 km egg Pokemon in Pokemon GO's Test Your Mettle event

1) Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Sandshrew as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first creature that can hatch from eggs received from Pokemon GO's newest event is Alolan Sandshrew. Given the recent Community Day event regarding this creature as well as its Kantonian variant, players who have been playing the game consistently may already have one in their collection.

Unlike the Kantonian variant that players have had the franchise's entire duration to familiarize themselves with, the Alolan Variant is an Ice and Steel-type.

2) Alolan Diglett

Alolan Diglett as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The next creature players can find via Pokemon GO's seven kilometer eggs is the Alolan variant of Diglett. This variant sports a noticeably darker color than the Kantonian variant, a new secondary Steel typing, and a slick new hairdo. This Diglett also evolves into the Alolan variant of Dugtrio, which keeps the Steel typing.

3) Galarian Meowth

Another Steel-type regional variant, players can also find Galarian Meowth through the seven kilometer eggs. Unlike the Alolan variants, Galarian Meowth evolves into a brand new Pokemon, Perrserker. This creature has a surprisingly diverse move pool with access to Steel, Ghost, Dark, Fighting, and even Fairy-type attacks.

4) Riolu

Riolu as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The black sheep of the bunch, Riolu is the only creature in the current seven kilometer egg hatch pool to not be a Steel-type. However, its inclusion is likely due to it gaining the typing upon evolving into Lucario. Given how rare this Pokemon is to come across in Pokemon GO, this event could be the best chance to find one.

5) Galarian Stunfisk

Galarian Stunfisk as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The crowning jewel of the current hatch pool in Pokemon GO is Galarian Stunfisk. As many experienced battlers may know, Galarian Stunfisk is one of the most intimidating Pokemon that players can go up against in the Great League at the moment. This is due to a couple of different factors.

First, its bulky stamina stat of 240 allows it to take massive hits. Its mediocre defense stat of 171 is mitigated by its Steel typing, which allows it to resist a majority of moves common in the tier of play. Its solid type combination of Ground and Steel does not share any common weaknesses either.

Overall, the current rotation of seven kilometer egg Pokemon that players can hatch for Pokemon GO's Test Your Mettle event is one of the best to come to the game in a long time. The possibility of hatching a Galarian Stunfisk or Riolu should encourage every player to hatch as many as they can get their hands on.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish