Every Sandshrew Community Day reward in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO trainers have been gearing up for March 2022's Community Day event, which features Sandshrew in both its original and Alolan regional form.

During the Community Day event, trainers can partake in a new research questline involving Sandshrew called "Gritty and Glacial." This research story can be accessed by paying a small microtransaction equal to $1.

Once the questline is available to players, they can begin completing the outlined tasks and unlock the rewards as they go.

Rewards vary between items, experience, candy, and even encounters with Sandshrew, Alolan Sandshrew, as well as both forms of Sandslash.

Each reward from Sandshrew's Community Day in Pokemon GO

Sandshrew won a fan vote via the official Pokemon site to become the Community Day choice for March 2022 (Image via Niantic)

The Gritty and Glacial research quest consists of four stages in Pokemon GO. There are three different tasks within each stage. This means there are a total of 12 tasks to complete. The fourth step allows trainers to complete its tasks immediately.

These tasks shouldn't be difficult, as many of them can be completed by simply playing the game and partaking in activities during the Community Day event.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a complete breakdown of the questline, including its tasks and the rewards players can expect to obtain:

Step 1

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 15 Pokeballs

- 15 Pokeballs Catch 15 Sandshrew - Sandshrew encounter

- Sandshrew encounter Make 5 nice throws - 20 Sandshrew candies

- 20 Sandshrew candies Additional rewards for completing the step - Alolan Sandshrew encounter, 2000 Stardust, and an incubator

Step 2

Transfer 10 Pokemon - Alolan Sandshrew encounter

- Alolan Sandshrew encounter Catch 15 Sandshrew - 30 Sandshrew candies

- 30 Sandshrew candies Evolve 3 Sandshrew - 3 Pinap Berries

- 3 Pinap Berries Additional rewards for completing the step - Sandshrew encounter, 1,500 experience, 1 incense

Step 3

Make 3 great curveball throws - 50 Sandshrew candies

- 50 Sandshrew candies Evolve a Sandshrew - 1 Star Piece

- 1 Star Piece Transfer 10 Pokemon - 15 Great Balls

- 15 Great Balls Additional rewards for completing the step - 15 Ultra Balls, 2,500 experience, 1 Rocket Radar

Step 4

Claim reward! - 2 Silver Pinap Berries

- 2 Silver Pinap Berries Claim reward! - Sandslash encounter

- Sandslash encounter Claim reward! - 3,500 experience

- 3,500 experience Additional rewards for completing the step - 2 Rare Candies, 3,000 Stardust, Alolan Sandslash encounter

For most Pokemon GO trainers, the rewards clearly outweigh the $1 price tag, especially if they can complete the full range of tasks.

Each Sandshrew/Sandslash encounter may even trigger the appearance of the Pokemon's shiny form. This could entice prospective shiny hunters.

If trainers are looking for a powerful Sandshrew to evolve or a shiny form for either of Sandshrew's regional forms, this is the Community Day to take advantage of.

