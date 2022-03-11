Pokemon GO Festival of Colours: Schedule, rewards, Regional Challenge, and more

To commemorate the festival of Holi, AR title Pokemon Go has come up with a seven-day India-specific event starting on 15 March 2022. Pokemon GO players from all around the country will be able to win multiple in-game rewards.

According to a press release by the company, Oricorio the dancing Pokemon will make its first appearance in regional form. Players will be able to obtain face sticker avatar items that will be styled in three different colors. Alongside Oricoro, players will also get a chance to encounter and catch a Shiny Smeargle.

During the event, players will also have the option to purchase special celebratory boxes, each of which will contain a Lucky Egg, a Lure Module, a Rainy Lure Module, and a Mossy Lure Module. The boxes can be purchased for 125 Pokecoins. Players will also get a 2x Candy Catch Bonus once the captured Pokemon reach two million during the event.

Pokemon Go to host special event in Delhi

Ahead of the in-game event, the organizers have also set up a special event in Delhi's Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on 13 March, 2022. During the event, players will be able to encounter Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew - two mouse-type Pokemon.

According to the developers, during the event, these Pokemon will appear more frequently. To add to that, if the Pokemon evolve during the event, a custom attack will be added to their armory. In 2021, as part of the event, customized Holi costumes were released for the players.

To find out more about the event, players can head over to the official Pokemon Go website. Additionally, updates regarding the event will be posted on the social media handles of Pokemon India.

Festival of Colors 2022 Global Event

The Festival of Colors 2022 event will be held from Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. local time to Sunday, March 20, 2022, 8:00 p.m. local time

India Regional Challenge

The India Regional Challenge will be held fropm Friday, March 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, March 20, 2022, 8:00 p.m. local time for Trainers in India. Here are the details about the event:

India Regional Challenge: Catch 2,000,000 Pokémon

India Regional Challenge Bonus Reward: 2× Catch Candy

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee