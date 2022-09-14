Pokemon GO Kartana guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

The next group of Ultra Beasts to come to Pokemon GO is finally here. Players can encounter either the new Kartana or Celesteela, depending on which hemisphere of the planet they are on. Players in the northern hemisphere will be able to find and challenge Kartana in five-star Raid Battles.

While the franchise has experimented with Pokemon from other worlds (Clefairy and Deoxys) before, Ultra Beasts are something entirely different. Instead of originating from a different planet, Ultra Beasts come from wormholes that lead to completely different dimensions entirely.

Pokemon GO players residing in the northern hemisphere may find themselves in need of a few pointers when it comes to battling Kartana. Given the Ultra Beast's notoriety for having team-shattering attacking power in the main series, this creature can be very intimidating.

Kartana is very weak against Fire-type attacks in Pokemon GO

The first thing to know about any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO before challenging it is its typing.

Kartana is a Grass and Steel-type Pokemon. This means that there is one major weakness that players will have the best luck exploiting. This weakness is Fire-type attacks.

When it comes to its stat spread, Kartana falls under the category of a glass cannon. This is due to its weak stamina of 139 and its defense of 182. However, its strengths come from its attack stat of 323.

With all these factors in mind, trainers can begin to plan a strategy for taking on this menace of an Ultra Beast in Pokemon GO. Many would recommend a solid balance between offensive and defensive Pokemon to make up the teams of all participating members. However, it may be best to prioritize defense for this specific battle.

While defense should be a priority during this fight, offense should still be considered. A solid mix of four defensive Pokemon and two offensive ones makes for a great party composition.

For players with access to one, Heatran is a great choice for this battle in Pokemon GO in both offense and defense.

Heatran's defensive typing and solid bulk allow it to shrug off repeated strikes from Kartana's Air Slash and Grass Blade attacks. Pair this with its excellent attack stat and Fire-type coverage, and players have the perfect counter for Kartana. However, given its status as a Legendary, not everyone will have it.

A more common choice for a somewhat defensive pick is either Blaziken or Emboar. These Pokemon are considerably more bulky than most Fire-types that are capable of taking Kartana's Grass and Steel-type attacks. However, given Kartana's capability to learn Air Slash, players should express caution.

Other great defensive choices for this battle include Blissey, Magnezone, and Dragonite. However, these Pokemon may be lacking in the offensive department for this fight.

Nevertheless, with enough players, taking down Kartana in Pokemon GO should make for a relatively easy task. After all, there is strength in numbers.

A team of around six or seven players should be enough to take down this powerful Raid Boss.

