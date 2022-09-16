What are the best teams for Pokemon GO's Weather Cup?

Pokemon GO seasonally introduces various special PvP cups to spice up the competitive meta. One such example is this month's Weather Cup, which performs like the Ultra League but restricts Pokemon to four elemental types: Water, Rock, Ice, and Fire.

Due to the type restrictions in this Pokemon GO PvP format, trainers may have a tricky time assembling the right team to climb the rankings. Furthermore, trainers who wish to perform well in the Weather Cup may be wondering which Pokemon are worth powering up with candy and stardust in order to defeat their opponents. While there is no perfect team in Pokemon GO PvP, there are several recommended Pokemon and move configurations that may help trainers overcome the opposition.

Top picks by role for the Weather Cup in Pokemon GO

Cradily has emerged as a top contender in Pokemon GO's Weather Cup (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When creating a team for Pokemon GO's Weather Cup, the elemental restrictions are the primary factor that need to be considered. Although the cup is technically restricted to four different types, dual-type Pokemon that possess at least one of the permitted elements are still capable of being used. For example, Swampert is a Water/Ground-type Pokemon, meaning it is still fair game for the Weather Cup since it is partially a Water-type. This is a major aspect to consider, along with CP and Pokemon stats and moves. Trainers should also look at Pokemon that perform well in PvP meta roles, including leads, closers, and switches.

Top lead picks for the Weather Cup:

Shadow Cradily (Bullet Seed, Grass Knot, Stone Edge)

Tentacruel (Poison Jab, Acid Spray, Scald)

Shadow Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball, Energy Ball)

Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake)

Lanturn (Spark, Surf, Thunderbolt)

Tapu Fini (Water Gun, Surf, Moonblast)

Samurott (Fury Cutter, Hydro Cannon, Megahorn)

Alolan Sandslash (Shadow Claw, Ice Punch, Bulldoze)

Ludicolo (Razor Leaf, Ice Beam, Leaf Storm)

Blaziken (Counter, Blaze Kick, Brave Bird)

Top closer picks for the Weather Cup:

Shadow Cradily (Bullet Seed, Grass Knot, Stone Edge)

Regice (Lock-On, Blizzard, Thunder)

Regirock (Lock-On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast)

Kingdra (Dragon Breath, Outrage, Octazooka)

Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Energy Ball, Weather Ball)

Tapu Fini (Water Gun, Surf, Moonblast)

Alolan Golem (Volt Switch, Wild Charge, Stone Edge)

Slowking (Confusion, Psychic, Return)

Jellicent (Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Ho-Oh (Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake)

Top switch picks for the Weather Cup:

Poliwrath (Mud Shot, Dynamic Punch, Scald)

Cradily (Bullet Seed, Grass Knot, Stone Edge)

Shadow Politoed (Mud Shot, Weather Ball, Earthquake)

Shadow Gyarados (Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch)

Jellicent (Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball)

Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake)

Tapu Fini (Water Gun, Surf, Moonblast)

Regirock (Lock-On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast)

Walrein (Powder Snow, Icicle Spear, Earthquake)

Golisopod (Shadow Claw, X-Scissor, Aqua Jet)

Using the Pokemon listed above in their appropriate roles makes for good team-building in Pokemon GO, but there are many more Pokemon that perform well in various roles that can work their way into a Weather Cup team. Although the established meta works quite well, there's nothing wrong with experimenting with different Pokemon teams and move combinations. If a trainer caters to their own specific playstyle, it may serve them even better than sticking to the format's top choices. A little creativity can go quite a long way in the Weather Cup and in Pokemon GO PvP in general.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish