Pokemon GO Ultra League guide: What is the best team to pick in Season 12?

The Ultra League is a part of the GO Battle League, where trainers can take on other players in Pokemon GO.

Unlike a typical Pokemon battle, trainers will not have a team of six in the Ultra League. The game only allows for three Pokemon per side. This makes power and strategy all the more important.

Another Ultra League rule is that each Pokemon can only be at a maximum of 2500 CP. This does give room for some great options.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the team.

Defense Deoxys, Walrein, and Drapion: Best movesets and roles in Pokemon GO Ultra League for Season 12

The Ultra League in Pokemon GO is where the best trainers truly shine (Image via Niantic)

The meta is constantly shifting in the GO Battle League with the introduction of new Pokemon and Raid rotations.

Right now, a team of Defense Deoxys, Walrein, and Drapion will do wonders in Pokemon GO's Ultra League. This is a non-conventional team that will catch other trainers off-guard.

Deoxys and its many forms are available in Raids until September 13, 2022. Many trainers probably already have one added to their team. If they have the Defense Forme, they have the perfect opening Pokemon for an Ultra League battle.

Defense Deoxys

Moveset

Fast Attack : Counter (Fighting-type)

: Counter (Fighting-type) Charged Attacks: Rock Slide (Rock-type) and Psycho Boost (Psychic-type)

Role

Defense Deoxys should be the lead battler with Counter to deal supereffective damage against a variety of types, including Dark-types (which it is weak to).

Counter will allow the Pokemon to gain energy rather quickly so that Rock Slide and Psycho Boost can be unleashed. Rock Slide will take down Bug-types that act as a weakness to Deoxys, while Psycho Boost gets a Same Type Attack Bonus.

Don't be afraid to switch Deoxys out with Walrein or Drapion, depending on the other team's battle plan. Just try and have Deoxys drain enemy shields so that the other two can come in and clean up.

Walrein

Moveset

Fast Attack : Powder Snow (Ice-type)

: Powder Snow (Ice-type) Charged Attacks: Earthquake (Ground-type) and Icicle Spear (Ice-type)

Role

Walrein will be in the middle of the pack. Its job is to deal as much damage as possible before fainting, setting up for Deoxys to come back in or for Drapion to finish strong.

Powder Snow receives a Same Type Attack Bonus and gains tons of energy. This allows Walrein to use Earthquake against foes that it may normally be weak to, such as Rock and Electric-types.

Icicle Spear barely takes any Energy to use in Pokemon GO, so it can also drain shields if need be. It works well against Grass-types, which are another of its weaknesses. It has great stamina, meaning its HP won't be taken down very easily.

Drapion

Moveset

Fast Attack : Poison Sting (Poison-type)

: Poison Sting (Poison-type) Charged Attacks: Crunch (Dark-type) and Sludge Bomb (Poison-type)

Role

Pokemon GO trainers should use Drapion as the closing battler. While it can switch in if necessary, its main focus should be coming in at the end of the battle and taking out whatever the other trainer has left.

Drapion's only weakness is to Ground-types. Its moves are supereffective against Ghost, Psychic, Grass, and Fairy-types.

Poison Sting gets a STAB and has good energy gains to set up Crunch and Sludge Bomb. The two Charged Attacks don't require a massive amount of energy to be used.

Drapion will be able to dominate in most endgame fights, but try and keep it away from any Steel-types for maximum effectiveness.

