Pokemon GO Boldore guide: Weaknesses and best counters

For September's Community Day in Pokemon GO, trainers will have ample opportunity to catch the Mantle Pokemon Roggenrola.

Additionally, its first evolution, Boldore, will be appearing during the event (September 18, 2022) as a four-star raid boss.

As an added bonus, trainers who defeat Boldore in a raid will cause Roggenrola to spawn in a 300-yard radius around the gym where the former is defeated. The effect will persist for 30 minutes. This gives trainers extra incentive to defeat Boldore during Community Day so they can collect more Roggenrola and candy.

Shiny Roggenrola may even appear, so the increase in spawns is certainly worth the effort for shiny hunters.

Boldore is weak to Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves in Pokemon GO

Pokemon like Lucario can dominate Boldore in raids since it is weak to Fighting-types in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the mainline Pokemon series and Pokemon GO, Boldore is a mono Rock-type Pokemon. This means it is weak to Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves. Based on this information, trainers can plan accordingly and use Pokemon that can utilize moves of these types.

Additionally, if trainers match the move and Pokemon type (A Grass-type Pokemon using a Grass-type move), they'll receive Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), increasing their damage output further.

Fast Moves that can counter Boldore

Low Kick

Counter

Double Kick

Bullet Punch

Vine Whip

Mud Shot

Metal Claw

Bubble

Waterfall

Water Gun

Razor Leaf

Mud-Slap

Rock Smash

Charged Moves that can counter Boldore

Focus Blast

Aura Sphere (Lucario Only)

Sacred Sword

Meteor Smash

Dynamic Punch

Hydro Pump

Solar Beam

Hydro Cannon

Earthquake

Power Whip

Earth Power

Crabhammer

Frenzy Plant

Magnet Bomb

Leaf Blade

Superpower

Pokemon picks that can counter Boldore

Mega Blastoise

Mega Gyarados

Mega Lopunny

Mega Scizor

Mega Venusaur

Mega Abomasnow

Pheromosa

Lucario

Terrakion

Metagross

Breloom

Machamp

Kyogre

Conkeldurr

Roserade

Samurott

Sharpedo

Excadrill

Zarude

Garchomp

Landorus (Incarnate/Therian)

Crawdaunt

Primarina

Swampert

Sceptile

Feraligatr

Genesect

Tapu Bulu

Sirfetch'd

In addition to the above Pokemon and moves, Pokemon GO trainers are free to branch out and use other counters as long as they are exploiting Boldore's elemental weaknesses.

As long as a Pokemon has high CP and quality stats, they should be able to handle a four-star raid boss like Boldore with little issue. This is especially true if trainers bring along a few friends to take on Boldore together.

Boldore has a sizable defense stat, but it isn't Gigalith yet. It can't take sustained punishment from super effective moves for long.

With the right counters in place, Pokemon GO trainers should be able to defeat Boldore with plenty of time left on the raid clock. This should provide trainers with additional Premier Balls to capture Boldore after the raid has concluded.

Once Boldore has been caught, all that's left to do is enjoy the increased Roggenrola spawns around the gym for 30 minutes. This is an excellent final bonus for players participating in the upcoming Community Day festivities in Pokemon GO.

