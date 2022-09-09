How to evolve Roggenrola in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Roggenrola is originally from the Unova region. It is said to have the lowest base stat total of all Rock-type Pokemon (ties with Rockruff).

Roggenrola made its Pokemon GO debut in January 2020 with the arrival of trade-based evolutions. Its shiny variant was released in August of the same year.

The Mantle Pokemon has 121 Attack Power, 110 Defense Power, and 146 Stamina in Pokemon GO. It is weak against Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves.

Boosted by partly cloudy weather, Roggenrola is very strong against Fire, Flying, Normal, and Poison-types. Its best moveset in the game is a combination of Smack Down and Stone Edge (6.91 DPS).

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Trainers only need some Candy to evolve Roggenrola in Pokemon GO

Roggenrola evolves into Boldore and then Gigalith. Evolving the Pokemon into Boldore isn't a hard task. All trainers need to do is feed it 50 Candy. They can evolve it into Gigalith by feeding it 200 Candy.

Pokemon GO trainers can also use the trading option to evolve Boldore into Gigalith. This depends upon the level of friendship and distance of the trainers, as the evolution requires a specific amount of Stardust.

Pokemon GO’s September Community Day is all about Roggenrola

Taking place on Sunday, September 18, 2022, the next Pokemon GO Community Day will star Roggenrola.

According to the developers at Niantic, September's Community Day will run from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. With increased spawn rates, trainers can catch plenty of Roggenrola in a span of three hours. The chances of its shiny form appearing will also increase.

Additionally, from 5 pm to 10 pm local time, trainers will encounter Roggenrola in the wild after defeating Boldore in 4-star Raids. After Boldore is beaten, Roggenrola will spawn around a 300-meter radius around a defeated Gym for thirty minutes.

Trainers who evolve Boldore during September’s Community Day will be rewarded with a Gigalith that knows Meteor Beam as the Charged Attack.

About Roggenrola's evolutions, Boldore and Gigalith

Gigalith as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Boldore

Originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5), Boldore is a Rock-type Pokemon with a maximum CP of 2293. It is highly resistant to Fire, Flying, Normal, and Poison-type Pokemon, with stats like 174 Attack Power, 143 Defense Power, and 172 Stamina. Its performance is boosted by partly cloudy weather.

Boldore is vulnerable to Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves. Its best moveset in the game is a combination of Smack Down and Rock Slide (9.90 DPS).

Gigalith

Originally found in the Unova region (Gen 5), Gigalith is a Rock-type Pokemon that has a maximum CP of 3650. It is resistant to Fire, Flying, Normal, and Poison-type Pokemon with stats like 226 Attack Power, 201 Defense Power, and 198 Stamina. Its performance is also boosted by partly cloudy weather.

Gigalith is vulnerable to Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves. The best moveset for it is a combination of Smack Down and Rock Slide (12.01 DPS).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh