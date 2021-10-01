Is Gigalith worth using in Pokemon GO?

A Rock-type Pokemon originally from the Unova region, Gigalith has been present in Pokemon GO since January 2020 during the release of trade evolution.

The final evolutionary form of Roggenrola and Boldore, Gigalith has an interesting array of learnable moves that include those such as Heavy Slam, Mud-Slap, Superpower, and Solar Beam, which are all different types and contrast with the Compressed Pokemon as a mono Rock-type. Gigalith also sports pretty solid attack and defense stats even if its stamina/HP stat is less than ideal. It has its uses in both PvE and PvP battle as a less-glamorous Rock-type attacker compared to Rhyperior, though for the cost of 200 candies to evolve (if not traded, in which case it's free) Gigalith leaves room to be desired.

Gigalith in Pokemon GO: Great against Flying-types

Gigalith can handle Flying-type opponents effectively, and can shut down many meta picks in the typing (Image via Niantic)

Utilizing its Rock-type moveset primarily, Gigalith can still perform well as a Rock-type attacker, receiving extra damage from the Same Type Attack Bonus provided to it. Its lack of true bulk makes it vulnerable to meta picks in Pokemon GO's PvP environments, but it can still be brought in when it has a favorable type matchup, such as when it battles Flying, Bug, Fire, or Ice-type opponents that it can hammer with Rock-type attacks.

In general, Rock-type Pokemon are fairly vulnerable on defense in Pokemon GO, being weak to five different element types (Fighting, Water, Grass, Steel, Ground). This makes its lack of bulk even more apparent as many popular Pokemon picks such as Conkeldurr, Gyarados, Venusaur, Metagross, and Garchomp can make short work of it in PvP. In PvE, however, it can still excel at taking down Team GO Rocket teams that feature favorable type matchups as well. Overall, Gigalith likely performs more exceptionally in battle against AI-controlled opponents than throwing down with meta picks in Pokemon GO's PvP.

Prospects for Gigalith may change over time depending on upcoming changes or events that Niantic is planning. With that being said, Gigalith currently serves as a solid counter option to a few Pokemon types (particularly Flying) despite its lack of overall health holding it back from shining. If players don't have the luxury of tossing out Pokemon like Rampardos, Rhyperior, Tyranitar, or Regirock in battle, Gigalith is still a good option to have in Pokemon GO.

