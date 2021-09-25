Which Types have the Most Resistances in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO features a wide variety of different Pokemon, each unique in their own ways. With over 600 unique characters to collect, battle, and trade, players have quite a large catalog to choose from when selecting a team for battles. Battling is a huge part of Pokemon GO as well as the franchise as a whole.

When constructing a team for battle, players cannot just take their team's offensive capabilities into effect, they also need to consider defense. A big determining factor in what makes a Pokemon a great defender is its typing.

Pokemon GO's Best Defensive Typings

Pokemon Type Chart Diagram (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When picking a Pokemon for its defensive capabilities, players will want to have a good understanding of the Pokemon Type Chart. The type chart is a very helpful diagram depicting every type in Pokemon GO both offensively and defensively and shows how well each type matches up to one another.

In terms of Pokemon with the best defense and type combinations, there is a surprisingly large number of Pokemon in Pokemon GO that fit the criteria. Pokemon with the best typing typically only have one or two weaknesses.

Steel and Fairy is the first type combination that comes to mind and was also one of the reasons why Mega Mawile was as scary as it was in the sixth generation of the meta game.

Being a brand new type at the time, Fairy was a type that not a lot of players had time to adjust to before it was added to some of the best Pokemon in the game like Gardevoir, ultimately making these Pokemon better. Steel and Fairy type Pokemon are only weak to Fire and Ground type attacks.

Spiritomb was the best defensively typed Pokemon in the franchise until the release of the Fairy typing (Image via Niantic)

Ghost and Dark is another great type combination. Sadly, this typing goes underutilized in Pokemon GO as only Spiritomb and Sableye have it. Before the release of Fairy type Pokemon, Ghost and Dark type Pokemon had no weaknesses.

This is the reason why Sinnoh region Champion Cynthia's Spiritomb in the fourth generation of Pokemon games was such a menace. Fairy type is this combination's only weakness.

Poison and Dark is yet another fantastic combination. The combination on top of its bulky stat build makes Skuntank the tank that it is.

Drapion is also another Pokemon with this type combination. Drapion is also a very bulky Pokemon that is capable of dealing some great damage. Poison and Dark is only weak to Ground type attacks.

Steel and Bug is arguably the best typing in the game in terms of both defense and offense, simply because of the Pokemon that have it. Scizor and Genesect both share this typing and have proven many times that both of these Pokemon are complete monsters in the world of battling.

The only thing that stops these Pokemon from conquering the meta game is their weakness to the fairly common attacking type of Fire.

Another contender for best type combination in Pokemon GO is the infamous combo of Water and Ground. Swampert, the evolution of Mudkip, the Hoenn region Water type starter, was the first real display of what the power of Water and Ground type Pokemon were capable of.

Quagsire was okay but was nothing compared to the raw power of Swampert. Ground and Water type Pokemon are only weak to Grass type attacks.

Also Read

There are a lot of type combinations that can satisfy any team's defensive needs. A team of Spiritomb, Swampert, and Scizor could prove difficult for any trainer in Pokemon GO's Battle League to deal with. With Pokemon GO's battle system, a strong defense will take you much farther than a strong offense; having a good balance of both, however, is key to securing wins and rising above the competition.

Edited by Atul S