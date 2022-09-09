Pokemon GO Psychic Cup guide: What is the best team to pick

Available on the platform, Pokemon GO’s Psychic Cup during the ongoing Psychic Spectacular 2022 event, lets trainers battle their Psychic-types with a small pool of only 87 Pokemon to choose from. The basic requirement to enter the Pokemon GO Psychic Cup is just a 1500 CP limit, with Mew being restricted even though it is a Psychic type. With a limit to the Pokemon on their roster, players will try to achieve victory by using different strategies and techniques.

As Psychic-types are resistant to Fighting and Psychic-type attacks, it is worthless to bring those types into battle. Players will need to study the weaknesses of the Psychic types, considering the damage of Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks. Building a solid team by figuring out their resistances and weaknesses is what players need to strategize before battling in Pokemon GO.

Since players have no idea what kind of Pokemon they will be facing, there is no particular team that will always win. Nevertheless, here is a list of recommendations to build a strong team for the Pokemon GO Psychic Cup.

Best team for the Psychic Cup in Pokemon GO

1) Alolan Raichu

Alolan Raichu as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Electric / Psychic

Electric / Psychic Moves: Volt Switch (Fast), Wild Charge (Charged), Thunder Punch (Charged)

Volt Switch (Fast), Wild Charge (Charged), Thunder Punch (Charged) Resistances: Electric, Fighting, Flying, Psychic, and Steel

Electric, Fighting, Flying, Psychic, and Steel Weakness: Bug, Dark, Ghost, and Ground

Bug, Dark, Ghost, and Ground Attack Power: 201

201 Defense Power: 154

154 Stamina: 155

Alolan Raichu, with its Electric-type attacks, can easily topple the likes of Victini, Galarian Slowking, Galarian Rapidash, and Bronzong. The only Pokemon to watch out for would be Claydol and a couple of Grass-types that dull Electric damage, while all others nearly get one-sided neutral damage with Alolan Raichu’s electric moveset. The most effective moveset for Alolan Raichu would be Volt Switch and Thunder Punch with Wild Charge.

2) Galarian Rapidash

Galarian Rapidash as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Psychic / Fairy

Psychic / Fairy Moves: Fairy Wind (Fast), Megahorn (Charged), Body Slam (Charged)

Fairy Wind (Fast), Megahorn (Charged), Body Slam (Charged) Resistances: Dragon, Fighting, and Psychic

Dragon, Fighting, and Psychic Weaknesses: Ghost, Poison, and Steel

Ghost, Poison, and Steel Attack Power: 207

207 Defense Power: 162

162 Stamina: 163

Alongside Galarian Rapidash’s high Attack Power, charged moves like Megahorn and the low-cost Body Slam can be spammed and is rather advantageous against Pokemon like Malamar, Wobbuffet, Galarian Slowking, and Claydol.

Along with such a destructive set of charged attacks, the recently added Fast Move Fairy Wind also works great in the Psychic Cup. The only downside to using this Pokemon would be the lack of bulk in the Pokemon GO meta.

3) Galarian Slowking

Galarian Slowking as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Poison / Psychic

Poison / Psychic Moves: Hex (Fast), Shadow Ball (Charged), Sludge Wave (Charged)

Hex (Fast), Shadow Ball (Charged), Sludge Wave (Charged) Resistances: Fighting, Fairy, Grass, and Poison

Fighting, Fairy, Grass, and Poison Weaknesses: Dark, Ghost, and Ground

Dark, Ghost, and Ground Attack Power: 190

190 Defense Power: 180

180 Stamina: 216

Although Galarian Slowking’s Fast move Hex doesn’t hit particularly hard, it can quickly recharge the Pokemon for a Ghost or Poison-type attack. These attacks have proven to be super effective in this meta, especially if the trainer has shattered at least one of the opponent's shields.

4) Gardevoir

Gardevoir as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Psychic / Fairy

Psychic / Fairy Moves: Charm (Fast), Shadow Ball (Charged), Dazzling Gleam (Charged)

Charm (Fast), Shadow Ball (Charged), Dazzling Gleam (Charged) Resistances: Dragon, Fighting, and Psychic

Dragon, Fighting, and Psychic Weaknesses: Ghost, Poison, and Steel

Ghost, Poison, and Steel Attack Power: 237

237 Defense Power: 195

195 Stamina: 169

Gardevoir’s Fast Move Charm is well-known for how hard it hits and the pressure it applies from the very start of the battle. Since 2 of its 3 type-weaknesses are restricted, Gardevoir can shine in the Psychic Cup. Since Dark-types beat Psychic-types and Fairy-types beat Dark-types, if strategically used, Gardevoir with its Fairy-type and double-Fairy attacks could potentially terrorize the entire Pokemon GO Psychic Cup.

5) Claydol

Claydol as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Ground / Psychic

Ground / Psychic Moves: Mud Slap (Fast), Shadow Ball (Charged), Rock Tomb (Charged)

Mud Slap (Fast), Shadow Ball (Charged), Rock Tomb (Charged) Resistances: Electric, Fighting, Poison, Psychic, and Rock

Electric, Fighting, Poison, Psychic, and Rock Weaknesses: Bug, Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ice, and Water

Bug, Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ice, and Water Attack Power: 140

140 Defense Power: 229

229 Stamina: 155

The Ground-type Pokemon Claydol, with its massive defensive stats and resistance to Rock, Psychic, and Electric Pokemon, is a great choice for this league. Although the Pokemon is slightly slow and has low shield pressure due to its slow-charging attacks, it boasts incredible performances when used as a tank for the team.

6) Bronzong

Bronzong as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Steel / Psychic

Steel / Psychic Moves: Feint Attack (Fast), Payback (Charged), Heavy Slam (Charged)

Feint Attack (Fast), Payback (Charged), Heavy Slam (Charged) Resistances: Poison, Psychic, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Rock, and Steel

Poison, Psychic, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Rock, and Steel Weakness: Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground

Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground Attack Power: 161

161 Defense Power: 213

213 Stamina: 167

With its complete Dark-type moveset, a very long list of resistances, and incredible defensive stats, Bronzong is a great pick for the Pokemon GO Psychic Cup. Players using the Fast Move Feint Attack coupled with Payback as the Charged Move are able to deal incredible damage to their opponents.

7) Victini

Type: Psychic / Fire

Psychic / Fire Moves: Quick Attack (Fast), V-Create (Charged), Overheat (Charged)

Quick Attack (Fast), V-Create (Charged), Overheat (Charged) Resistances: Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ice, Psychic, and Steel

Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ice, Psychic, and Steel Weakness: Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock, and Water

Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock, and Water Attack Power: 210

210 Defense Power: 210

210 Stamina: 225

Victini is currently the highest-rated Pokemon in the Pokemon GO Psychic Cup. It might not have any good moves against Psychic-types, but its Fire-type moves work wonderfully in the Psychic Cup. Players can spam the Fast Move Quick Attack with the Charged Moves V-Create and Overheat for a significant amount of damage to enemy Pokemon like Gardevoir, Galarian Rapidash, and even Malamar.

8) Malamar

Malamar as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Dark / Psychic

Dark / Psychic Moves: Psycho Cut (Fast), Foul Play (Charged), Hyper Beam (Charged)

Psycho Cut (Fast), Foul Play (Charged), Hyper Beam (Charged) Resistance: Psychic

Psychic Weaknesses: Bugs and Fairy

Bugs and Fairy Attack Power: 177

177 Defense Power: 165

165 Stamina: 200

With its type-advantage aligning great with the Pokemon GO meta, Malamar can spam moves freely and apply a significant amount of shield pressure to enemy trainers. Although it is weak against Bug and Fairy types, there aren’t many Bug-types lurking in the event. The Fast Move Psycho Cut’s fast charging contributes greatly to the powerful Dark-type Charged Move Foul Play.

