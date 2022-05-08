Should you use Gardevoir or Gallade in Pokemon GO?

One of the biggest choices for Pokemon trainers has always been what to evolve Kirlia into.

Ever since Generation IV, Kirlia has had two tremendous options for evolution: Gardevoir or Gallade. They both bring tremendous stats and a wide movepool, but Gardevoir is simply more focused on set-up moves while Gallade is more of a straightaway attacker. As it turns out, it’s even more difficult to decide between them in Pokemon GO.

Which Kirlia evolution performs better in Pokemon GO?

Gallade and Gardevoir are difficult to compare since they share so many aspects. Both have identical stats, with 237 Attack being a standout, but neither having any real bulk to speak of.

The first big difference between the two is typing. They are both Psychic-types, while Gardevoir's secondary is Fairy and Gallade's secondary is Fighting. This leads to a very interesting matchup spread for them both.

One of the biggest banes to Gardevoir’s existence is Steel-types. Both Psychic and Fairy are resisted by Steel, so they can take Gardevoir’s offense without worrying about taking any real damage.

This may be an area where Gallade has Gadevoir beaten. Since it’s a Fighting-type, it 'can' deal with Steel-types. This would involve using the Close Combat move, though, which takes a long time to charge up.

Surprisingly, most Gallades run Psychic (or Synchronoise if they have it) along with Leaf Blade, which is a much better move for PvP. So, despite the typing, it’s more than likely that Steel-types will wall out Gallade as well.

Fortunately, both Gallade and Gardevoir get Charm, which is basically one of the best tools any Pokemon can get. It performs much better on Gardevoir, though, who gives it a STAB boost from being Fairy-type.

Gallade can deal with Steel-types better due to Close Combat (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In general, Gardevoir may seem like the better Pokemon just due to how strong Charm spam is. Gardevoir can just use Charm with Dazzling Gleam to win most matchups.

In terms of PvP usage, though, Gallade may have a stronger presence. This is because it can run both Leaf Blade and Close Combat for a great matchup spread, although sacrificing the STAB that comes with Psychic or Synchronoise.

Anyone who has played PvP recently can attest to how prevalent bulky Water-types are. Gallade’s Leaf Blade gives it one-hit KO potential against Swampert as well as pressuring Azumarill, Jellicent, and Walrein. Meanwhile, Close Combat can be run to hit Registeel and Galarian Stunfisk.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan