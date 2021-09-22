Pokemon GO Raid Guide: Best counters for Kirlia

Kirlia has gotten some attention recently in Pokemon GO due to its addition as a Raid Boss for Trainers to fight and capture. Some players may be less experienced and may not know how to handle a Raid Boss like Kirlia or may even try to take it on themselves instead of with a group. For trainers looking to do this, it is best to know the Pokemon's weaknesses.

Countering Kirlia in Pokemon GO

Kirlia is one of the few Pokemon with multiple evolutions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As Kirlia is only a 3-Star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, it is more than possible to do with one person. However, it will still help to understand Kirlia's weaknesses, especially for less experienced players new to Raid Battles.

Kirlia is a Fairy and Psychic-type Pokemon, meaning it deals more damage with attacks matching those types. Kirlia also has a weakness to Ghost, Steel, and Poison-type attacks. Kirlia also resists damage from Fighting, Dragon, and other Psychic-type attacks. Poison and Fighting-type Pokemon like Croagunk should be very cautious of Kirlia due to its Kirlia's powerful Psychic-type attacks. Fighting, Dark, and Dragon-type Pokemon like Hydreigon and Pangoro are also at risk of taking heavy damage from Kirlia's Fairy-type attacks.

Pokemon with a sturdy defense tend to be great options for any Raid Battle in Pokemon GO; this situation is no different. Steel-type Pokemon like Metang or Magneton will be the best options for this fight due to their Steel-type attacks and high defenses. Skuntank is an excellent choice for this fight in Pokemon GO due to its bulky stats and neutral typing. Skuntank's Poison-type attacks also deal more damage to Kirlia.

Kirlia as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Kirlia may appear to be a challenge to new Pokemon GO players, it has many weaknesses. Its stats are meager. Even for a Pokemon that still has yet to evolve, its defense stat is pitiful, sitting at only a frail 90, and its stamina is not much better at a weak 116. Its attack power, while it may be intimidating at first, is fairly laughable as well. Sitting at 117, the only Pokemon that Kirlia will be taking out is a purely Poison-type Pokemon before evolving like Koffing or Grimer.

In summary, Kirlia may appear intimidating due to its status as a Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. It is nothing more than a quick 30 seconds of trainers' time due to its lack of defense and minimal attack. Any Steel-type Pokemon brought to this Raid Battle will be borderline unkillable to Kirlia in this battle.

