Pokemon GO: All of Gardevoir's weaknesses and best counters

Gardevoir, the Embrace Pokemon, has been a part of Pokemon GO since Pokemon from the Hoenn region were added to the game. Ever since then, Gardevoir has had a strong presence in the metagame.

Originally used to counter the Fighting-type Pokemon that dominated the metagame long ago, Gardevoir has decreased usage since Pokemon from Sinnoh were added. However, Gardevoir remained relevant in the higher tiers of play thanks to the abundance of legendary Dragon-type Pokemon added in future generations that are commonplace in Master League.

For trainers on the opposing team of a Gardevoir, the Pokemon has the potential to tear through any unprepared team. What are Gardevoir's weaknesses in Pokemon GO, and what Pokemon should one bring to get rid of it?

Analyzing Gardevoir in Pokemon GO

Gardevoir as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gardevoir is a Psychic and Fairy-type Pokemon. This gives Gardevoir a small number of weaknesses, but it also has a small amount of resistances in exchange. Gardevoir is only weak to Ghost, Poison, and Steel and only resists Fighting, Dragon, and other Psychic-type attacks.

Statwise, Gardevoir is built to be a solid all-rounder with good bulk and a great attacking stat. With a defense and stamina stat of 195 and 169, Gardevoir has the opportunity to truly appear anywhere in the battle, either as a strong tank lead, a mid-game DPS, or a late-game sweeper.

Gardevoir's biggest weakness ties back to the reason why it is seen less in lower tiers, Steel-type Pokemon. Due to the overabundance of Steel-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO's Great League as well as the domination of Giratina in Ultra League, Gardevoir performs rather poorly in these tiers. Gardevoir's defense and stamina may be high, but there are a large variety of Pokemon stronger than it. Dialga and Metagross and powerful Steel-type Pokemon strong enough to stomp Gardevoir flat before it has the chance to use a charged attack.

Gardevior's biggest weakness in Pokemon GO are Pokemon that are more defensive than itself. As previously stated, Metagross and Dialga are great options. Giratina, which is why Gardevoir has very little usage in Ultra League, is also available in Master League. Melmetal and Excadrill are also great Pokemon to counter Gardevoir due to their excellent damage output.

In summary, the best way to counter Gardevoir in Pokemon GO is to use Steel-type Pokemon. Due to the inherent defensive nature of most Steel-type Pokemon, Gardevior stands no chance against one that is capable of dealing, at the very least, solid burst damage with charged attacks.

