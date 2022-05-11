Can players catch Shiny Alolan Raichu in Pokemon GO?

Many players play Pokemon GO to collect Pokemon, fill the Pokedex, or to compete against other players in the Battle League. However, some players play the game to collect rare variants of Pokemon known as Shiny Pokemon. However, unlike the main series, not every Shiny Pokemon is available in the mobile game.

With this being the case, many players do not know which Shiny Pokemon are available in the game. As a result, many players may need to know if a specific Pokemon can appear in their Shiny variant before they begin their hunt. It may also help players to know in what ways they can best encounter these Shiny variants.

In the case of Alolan Raichu, many players may have more trouble than usual. Pokemon that evolve into a regional variant from a standard one cannot do so in Pokemon GO. As such, Alolan evolutions can only be encountered when fully evolved. This means finding Alolan variants of Pokemon requires a little more research.

How to catch Shiny Alolan Raichu in Pokemon GO

Luckily, Alolan Raichu's Shiny variant was introduced to the game back in 2018. This means that players lucky enough to be able to encounter this regional variant can find its Shiny variant. Now that players know they can find it, they have to know how to get their hands on one. So how can players do so?

Currently, players can encounter Alolan Raichu as a Three-Star Raid Boss. Of course, this means that players may have to grind out these Raid Battles if they do not catch a Shiny Alolan Raichu the first time around. Luckily, there are a few strategies players can use to make repeated attempts at Raid Battles much easier.

Alolan Raichu is a Psychic and Electric-type Pokemon. Unfortunately, this type combination leaves it in a worse state than its standard variant as it was only weak to Ground-type attacks before. Alolan Raichu is weak to Ground, Ghost, Dark, and Bug-type attacks. Knowing this works heavily in the player's favor here.

This greatly increases the catalog of Pokemon that players can use against Alolan Raichu. Players looking for weak spots in its stats will be relieved to know that Alolan Raichu does not have much in terms of defense and stamina. However, Alolan Raichu's Attack stat of 201 may be concerning to some players.

The best way to prepare for this battle is to bring defensive Ground-type Pokemon. Pokemon like Steelix and Golem are best suited for this battle due to their resistance to Alolan Raichu's Electric-type attacks. However, if players do not have access to these Pokemon, more common ones like Dugtrio will suffice as well.

As a final tactic to use for this battle, players should bring multiple players with them for this Raid as well. These Raid Battles are designed to be taken on with multiple players in Pokemon GO and thus are much easier that way. Various different social media platforms will have groups of players to recruit from.

