Best moveset for Golem in Pokemon GO

Golem has been one of the more underrated Pokemon in Pokemon GO since the game's launch back in 2016. Much like Abra, Gastly, and Machop, Geodude could not reach its final evolution in the main series without being traded to another player while in their middle stages. Unlike the previously stated Pokemon, however, Geodude has not received a Community Day event.

Golem, the Megaton Pokemon, made its first debut in Pokemon Red and Blue for the Nintendo Game Boy as the final evolution of Geodude. Most series veterans may recall Golem's first appearance in the anime in the 36th episode under the ownership of a biker named Chopper.

Players looking to use Golem in their battle party in Pokemon GO will need to know Golem's stats, typing, and best moveset. Knowing this information gives players the knowledge they need to effectively use it in battle.

Golem in Pokemon GO: The Rock and Ground-type Pokemon is a formidable tank

Golem as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Golem is a Rock and Ground-type Pokemon. This gives Golem a lot of weaknesses but also gives it a lot of resistances to commonly used attacking types in Pokemon GO like Normal, Flying, Fire, and especially Electric-type attacks. Players using Golem should be very mindful of Grass and Water-type attacks as Golem takes major damage from these.

Golem's stats are incredibly well-rounded in Pokemon GO. With a great Attack stat of 211 paired with a Defense and Stamina of 198 and 190, Golem is one of the most well balanced Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Golem's definitive moveset for both offense and defense is Mud-Slap for a fast attack paired with Earthquake for a charged attack. While this is the listed definitive moveset, Golem's large list of attacks gives it tons of room for experimentation. For example, players wanting to use Golem to take down Flying-type Pokemon can mix Mud-Slap or Rock Throw with Stone Edge or Rock Blast.

To summarize, players wanting to get the most out of their Golem in Pokemon GO should use it in a tank position at the beginning of a battle. Golem is also best used with a moveset of Mud-Slap and Earthquake. This combination maximizes Golem's damage output but can leave it checked by Flying-type Pokemon. Players are encouraged to experiment with Golem's moveset, but the combination of Mud-Slap and Earthquake is generally recommended.

