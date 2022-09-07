Pokemon GO guide: How to find and get shiny Deoxys

Deoxys and all of its variants are back in Pokemon GO for a limited time this September.

Deoxys has returned to Pokemon GO 5-star raids this new Season of Light, and players will also have a chance to encounter its Shiny form in the wild. Players attempting to capture the shiny version of this mythical Pokemon will need to have a raid pass. Although the game developers at Pokemon GO make shiny Pokemon available from time to time, they are not easy to capture.

A Pokemon GO guide to finding and capturing a shiny Deoxys

This September, in the Season of Light, players will have a chance to catch the shiny version of every Deoxys form. They should look out for the Defense Forme Deoxys and the Speed Forme Deoxys, as these two Pokemon are considered to have superior powers among the four variants of Deoxys.

All the variants of Deoxys can be encountered for two weeks. Players will only be able to figure out if the Deoxys is shiny or not after they defeat it. The alternate colors of Shiny Pokemon are only seen after they're defeated.

Normal Forme Deoxys: September 1 - 13

Attack Forme Deoxys: September 1 - 13

Defense Forme Deoxys: September 1 - 13

Speed Forme Deoxys: September 1 - 13

Deoxy in the raid hours this September (image via Niantic)

The special limited-time Deoxys Raid Day event is scheduled for September 11, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time. Players can catch all forms of Deoxys during these raid hours, and the captured Pokemon may later reveal their shiny form after being defeated.

The best counter Pokemon for Deoxys in Pokemon GO

Dark-types: Umbreon, Tyranitar, Weavile, Darkrai, Bisharp, Hydreigon, and Yveltal

Bug-types: Beedrill, Pinsir, and Scizor

Ghost-types: Gengar, Giratina, Chandelure and Hoopa

Among these Pokemon, players consider Gengar, Chandelure, and Darkrai as the best counter Pokemon for Deoxys. Remote raids and increased incense effectiveness while moving will help players fight this mythical Pokemon to the fullest.

About Deoxys

The mythical Psychic Pokemon Deoxys was born as the result of a space virus DNA’s exposure to a laser beam.

One of the most powerful Pokemon GO fighters, Deoxys has a stat distribution of 345 Attack Power, 115 Defense Power, and 137 Stamina Power. Each of its four forms has different stats and moves to capitalize on. The best movesets for all of its forms are listed below:

Normal Forme: Zen Headbutt, Hyper Beam

Attack Forme: Zen Headbutt, Zap Cannon

Defense Forme: Counter, Thunderbolt

Speed Forme: Zen Headbutt, Thunderbolt

Deoxys has a Max Combat Power of 3,160 in Pokemon GO and is vulnerable to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type moves.

Deoxys’s best attack moveset is a combination of Zen Headbutt (13.1 DPS) and Hyper Beam (39.5 DPS). It is resistant to Psychic and Fighting-type Pokemon.

