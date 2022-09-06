Pokémon GO September 5-11 (2022): Events, Raid Days, Spotlight Hours & more

The ongoing Pokémon GO Season of Light boasts several events and raids for players to participate in. With the arrival of September, the Pokémon franchise is bringing in brand new special activities and even a few legendary Pokémon features. From September 5 to September 11, the Psychic Spectacular event, Deoxys Raid Day, Clefairy Commotion, and many others are taking place.

All the formes of the Mythical Pokémon Deoxys as well as Mega Ampharos and Mega Alakazam will be seen in Raids during this time period. There is also a massive amount of Seasonal Rotation on Pokémon spawns, allowing Trainers to encounter Pokémon that aren’t usually found in their local region. Given below is fa detailed list of events, raids, and many other exciting things happening this week.

Here is a list of Pokémon GO events running from September 5 to September 11

Psychic Spectacular Event

The Psychic Spectacular Event in September (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Starting from Tuesday, September 6, 2022, to Monday, September 12, 2022, the Psychic Spectacular Event returns to Pokémon GO with a focus on Alakazam, Mega Alakazam, Shiny Elgyem, and other Psychic-type Pokémon.

Every Alakazam will have the Charged Attack “Psychic” if it evolves or gets caught during the Psychic Spectacular Event.

During the 5-star raids, Mega Alakazam will make its Pokémon GO debut.

The event features the debut of Shiny Elgyem in Wild Encounters, Field, and Timed Research.

Multiple Encounters with Elgyem will be featured in Event Exclusive Field and Timed Research.

Not eligible for Shiny, the Unown letters E, P, and S will appear in One-Star Raids.

Clefairy Commotion Event

Clefairy gathering together this September (Image via The Pokémon Company)

On Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm local time, the Clefairy Commotion Event will occur. The number of Fairy-type Pokémon Clefairy will be exceptionally increased during this particular time period.

Deoxys Raid Day

Deoxys appearing in Pokémon Go (Image via The Pokémon Company)

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time, the Mythical Pokémon Deoxys is celebrated with a special Raid Day. All of the Deoxys’ formes will be part of the 5-Star raid, and players may even see a Shiny Deoxys pop up for battle.

Increased appearance of all Deoxys formes in raids

Spinning Gyms provide 5 additional daily Raid Passes

Increased appearance of Shiny Deoxys

GO Battle League Season 12

The upcoming GO Battle League: Season of Light will start on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 1:00 pm PDT (GMT -7).

The Great League and Little Jungle Cup Remix will run from September 1 to September 8.

The Great League and The Psychic Cup will run from September 8 to September 15.

Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour

Munna with its evolution, Musharna (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Munna will be featured in the Spotlight Hour on Tuesday, September 6, for an hour from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. As a bonus for the event, Trainers will also be able to get Double Catch Stardust.

Pokémon GO Raid Hour

Raid Bosses arriving this September (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Normal Deoxys, Attack Deoxys, Defense Deoxys, and Speed Deoxys will be appearing in 5-star raids on Wednesday, September 7 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time.

September 2022 Pokémon GO Research Breakthrough

Pokémon GO Trainers will be able to encounter Medicham as a Research Breakthrough reward. Over the course of this month, there has been a reward of 1 Premium Raid Pass for every completed Research Breakthrough.

Pokémon GO Mega Raids

Mega Ampharos is one of the Mega Raid bosses (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Mega Ampharos will be appearing from Thursday, September 1, 2022 to Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in the Mega Raids.

Mega Alakazam will appear from Tuesday, September 6, 2022 to Friday, September 16, 2022 in the Mega Raids.

Pokémon GO 5-star Raids

All formes of Deoxys will be in 5-star Raids this September (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Deoxys and all of its formes will be appearing from September 1, 2022, to September 13, 2022, as part of the 5-star raids.

September's Research Tasks in Pokémon GO

The Pokémon GO Field Research Tasks and Rewards from September 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022, involve tasks related to Catching, Throwing, using Power ups, Buddy Pokémon, and many more. This month's rewards are enticing, ranging from Mega Energy to Encounters with Pokémon and their Shiny forms. Trainers can find more details about the September Research Tasks and Rewards here.

Pokémon GO Season of Light Special Research

Season of Light in September (Image via The Pokémon Company)

From Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 10:00 am to Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 9:59 am local time, Season of Light Special Research will be made available. As the season continues, updated parts of Special Research will be unlocked accordingly.

Save Shadow Latios

Latios as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokémon Company)

In the storyline, Trainers are asked to face off against Giovanni and save the Shadow Latios that Giovanni has managed to capture.

Season of Light Bonuses

Damage Increases for Pokémon Fighting in Raids Remotely

PokéStop spins reward Guaranteed Gifts

Incense effectiveness increases while moving

Two free Raid Passes every day

Research Breakthroughs have increased Stardust reward

Gifts include extra stardust

Periodic appearance of Nebula Skies during the season

Completing Special Research unlocks new components for the Season

Seasonal Rotations

Pokémon spawning in the area (Image via Pokémon GO)

During the ongoing season, the north, south, east, and west hemispheres’ standard Pokémon spawns will switch and mix up, and Trainers will be able to find iconic Pokémon from all generations scattered across different areas of the world.

Pokémon in the Cities

Jigglypuff

Machop

Magnemite

Muk

Voltorb

Umbreon

Litwick

Pokémon in the Forests

Mareep

Sunkern

Yanma

Espeon

Pineco

Burmy (Plant)

Voltorb (Hisuian)

Pokémon in the Mountains

Sandslash

Clefairy

Diglett

Snorlax

Sneasel

Stantler

Deino

Pokémon on the Beach and Water

Seel

Staryu

Mantine

Pelipper

Carvanha

Wailmer

Feebas

Pokémon in the Northern Hemishpere

Scyther

Dratini

Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Totodile

Teddiursa

Shroomish

Pokémon in the Southern Hemishpere

Paras

Chansey

Skitty

Bagon

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawott

Season of Light Eggs

Pokémon GO eggs for September (Image via The Pokémon Company)

2km Eggs

Pichu

Cleffa

Munna

Fomantis

Wimpod

5km Eggs

Tyrogue

Elekid

Magby

Miltank

10km Eggs

Tirtouga

Archen

Noibat

Rockruff

Jangmo-o

5km Adventure Sync Eggs

Cranidos

Shieldon

Happiny

Munchlax

Karrablast

Shelmet

10km Adventure Sync Eggs

Dratini

Bagon

Beldum

Gible

Riolu

Goomy

Between September 5 and September 11, 2022, the Pokémon mentioned above will randomly hatch from Eggs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S