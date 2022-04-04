The best counters for Giovanni in Pokemon GO (April 2022)

Giovanni has returned to Pokemon GO for the new All-Hands Rocket Retreat event. To make matters more complicated, he has a new ace up his sleeve this time: Shadow Latias. With a powerful new Shadow Legendary Pokemon at his disposal, players may have a hard time taking down the big boss of GO Rocket.

Giovanni is a reoccurring character in the Pokemon franchise. Whenever Team Rocket is involved, Giovanni always pulls the strings behind the scenes. Pokemon GO's incarnation of Giovanni is one of the most intimidating in the franchise, thanks to his access to Legendary Shadow Pokemon.

With a new Shadow Legendary Pokemon at the head of his arsenal, Giovanni is bound to be a force to be reckoned with in Pokemon GO. With this being the case, it is understandable if the player needs a few pointers to take on this variation of Giovanni. Which Pokemon should players use when challenging Giovanni?

Tips for taking on Giovanni in Pokemon GO

Giovanni as he appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Giovanni opens the battle with his trusty Shadow Persian. This is the easiest Pokemon to deal with in his arsenal due to its low stats and consistency. Players are always guaranteed to face off against Giovanni's Shadow Persian, so veteran players always know to bring a Fighting-type Pokemon to deal with it.

The Pokemon in the second stage have also been switched up from previous months. Players can now face off against Rhyperior, Honchkrow, or Gyarados. Honchkrow and Gyarados share a weakness for Electric-type attacks, while Rhyperior is almost entirely immune to them.

Finally, players will be taking on Shadow Latias for the third stage. Latias is a Dragon and Psychic-type Pokemon which means it is weak to Ice, Dark, Ghost, Fairy, and other Dragon-type attacks. If players bring a Fighting-type Pokemon against Persian, it is advised to keep them far away from this stage of the battle.

Now that we know what Pokemon Giovanni can bring to the fight, let's analyze some possible counters players can use to make this fight less stressful. Persian is the least scary Pokemon for this fight, so players can bring a defensive Pokemon like Aggron to outlast it and provide defensive utility later.

For players who have participated in the previous Pokemon GO Spheal and Sandshrew Community Days, now is their time to shine. Defensive Ice-types like Walrein and Alolan Sandslash are your best friends for this fight as they can deal with all of Giovanni's second-stage Pokemon as well as Shadow Latias.

Bringing a Ghost-type Pokemon can also help out in this fight for a back-pocket attacker if the defensive Ice-type goes down in this fight. It may be tempting to bring Gengar, but players should opt for a different pick like Chandelure. Gengar's Poison typing leaves it vulnerable to Latias's Psychic attacks.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar