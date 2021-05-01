Pokemon GO: The most effective way to use Mantine

Introduced to Pokemon GO alongside the Johto region in February 2017, Mantine has made steady appearances throughout the game's history.

Despite having one particularly glaring flaw when it comes to battle, Mantine's Water/Flying-type combination can still allow it to be useful in battles and raids when facing favorable type matchups. With a total of three Fast Moves and four Charged Moves of varying types, finding the right move combination and using it against certain opponents will maximize the potential that Mantine possesses within Pokemon GO.

The paramount thing to avoid for Mantine, however, is using it against Electric-type Pokemon and attacks. Being both Water and Flying-type makes it two times as weak against electricity.

Maximizing Mantine in Pokemon GO

Image via The Pokemon Company

Although Matine won't ever be confused among Pokemon GO's strongest fighters, its use of Water, Ice, Grass and Flying-type moves have their advantages. Specifically:

Flying-type moves are super effective against Bug, Fighting, and Grass-type Pokemon.

Water-type moves are super effective against Fire, Ground, and Rock-type Pokemon.

Ice-type moves are super effective against Dragon, Flying, Grass, and Ground-type Pokemon.

Grass-type moves are super effective against Ground, Rock, and Water Pokemon.

Depending on which moves players' Mantines have, they can be used on these types to achieve an advantage. In the event that they are not the ones that are desired, Pokemon GO allows players to use TMs to change the Fast and Charged moves of Pokemon. Depending on which Pokemon players wish to use Mantine against, it may be ideal to use a TM or two in order to achieve the ideal type advantage.

The move combination itself is also important, as different combos will provide differing degrees of damage per second and total damage output before the Pokemon faints. Mantine's current move pool is as follows:

Advertisement

Fast Moves: Bubble, Bullet Seed, Wing Attack

Charged Moves: Aerial Ace, Bubble Beam, Ice Beam, Water Pulse

In terms of pure damage output, the top combination for Mantine is currently Wing Attack and Bubble Beam. This combination amounts to nine damage per second, and a total damage output of 382.51 (total damage output is calculated by taking damage per second and multiplying it by the time before the Pokemon faints). Bubble Beam itself is also a relatively quick Charged Move to power up, enabling it to be used multiple times in a short amount of time.

Players will want to aim for this combination for general use in battles and raids, but type effectiveness is king in the rock-paper-scissors nature of Pokemon GO. Trainers will need to keep that in mind as they decide on movesets and team compositions before diving into the thick of battle.

Read more: Is Lumineon worth using in Pokemon GO?