The Elite Charged TM is one of the most useful items found within Pokemon GO.

There are a few different ways to switch a Pokemon's attacks in Pokemon GO. The Charged TM is one of them, but it has an older brother who blows it out of the water.

Charged Attacks are a Pokemon's special move and are used in Raid, Gym, and GO League battles. The Elite Charged TM doesn't just change the Charged Attack; it allows Pokemon GO trainers to select which Charged Attack their Pokemon will know.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Which Pokemon to use the Elite Charged TM on in Pokemon GO

Image via Niantic

Any Pokemon in Pokemon GO can have an Elite Charged TM used on them. That doesn't mean every one of them should, though. The Elite Charged TM should be used for the best to ensure they are prepared for battle.

There are certain Pokemon who benefit from the Elite Charged TM more than others. It guarantees that the best possible moves will be in their arsenal. For the strongest attackers in Pokemon GO, that is invaluable.

Mewtwo

Image via Niantic

Mewtwo is one of the strongest attackers in Pokemon GO. Shadow Ball and Psystrike are two Charged Attacks that were originally exclusives. The was first a legacy move, and the other was an event move. Now, with an Elite Charged TM, either of these can be accessible, allowing Mewtwo to dominate in any battle.

Mew

Image via Niantic

Mew is known to have the DNA of every Pokemon that has existed inside it. It can also learn just about every attack there is. In Pokemon GO, it can learn a massive 25 Charged Attacks.

Using an Elite Charged TM will open up a shopping spree for any of those 25. Flame Charge, Wild Charge, Surf, Psyshock, Rock Slide, and Ice Beam are some of the more powerful attacks.

Swampert

Image via Niantic

Swampert is only worthwhile if it knows Hydro Cannon. This was an exclusive Community Day move learned during that time via evolution. The only way to obtain it now is with an Elite Charged TM in Pokemon GO. It is a powerful attack that charges very quickly, making Swampert a true nightmare against any trainer.

Rhyperior

Image via Niantic

Rock Wrecker is another Community Day exclusive move. It can be taught to Rhyperior with an Elite Charged TM. The move is absolutely devastating and is surprisingly energy efficient.

Rhyperior is already a tough Rock-type, and with this attack, it will be nearly unstoppable whether against Raid Pokemon, Gym Battles, or in the GO Battle League.