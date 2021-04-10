Tranquill is the second evolution of Pidove and can be obtained in various ways in Pokemon GO.

This Normal/Flying-type Pokemon is not as elusive as some other creatures in Pokemon GO. It does take some patience and, of course, a bit of luck when it comes to capturing one.

Once caught, though, it can make a great partner for Pokemon GO trainers. Its max CP is just below the cap for the GO Battle League's Great League. The dual-typing also gives it a solid edge over some other types.

How to catch Tranquill in Pokemon GO

Image via The Pokemon Company

Finding Tranquill in the wild is pretty random, much like the rest of the creatures in Pokemon GO. It can pop up here and there, so players should be on the lookout. However, obtaining one is better suited for one of the other methods.

The most common way for trainers to get their hands on a Tranquill is to evolve Pidove. Pidove is fairly common in the wild. Player must catch a handful and use a Pinap Berry each time to increase the amount of Pidove Candy earned.

Advertisement

This will allow an evolution in no time, as the cost was reduced in 2019. It only takes 12 Candies in Pokemon GO to evolve Pidove into Tranquill. After that, 50 more Candies can be used to evolve Tranquill into Unfezant.

The other method is participating in Raids. Currently, Tranquill will appear in 3-Star Raids. Players must remember that the Raid pool can change at any time, so don't be surprised if Tranquill stops appearing in them at some point.

To battle in a Pokemon GO Raid, trainers will need a Raid Pass or a Remote Raid Pass. One works from the Raid's location, and the latter allows trainers to battle in the Raid from afar.

Tranquill is weak to Ice, Electric, and Rock-type attacks. Players should use that knowledge to prepare a team for the Raid. Defeat Tranquill alone or with other trainers, and an opportunity to catch it will arise.