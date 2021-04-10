Togetic is a fan-favorite Pokemon and has been quite elusive to players of Pokemon GO.

This evolution of Togepi and pre-evolution of Togekiss is a highly sought after creature in Pokemon GO. Without it, it is rather difficult to add Togekiss to the Pokedex. Togetic is vital on that front.

This Fairy/Flying-type from Generation II and the Johto region is a great addition to any players' collection. They just have to be able to find one and keep it in the Poke Ball. That's the hard part.

How to get Togetic in Pokemon GO

Togetic was a part of the Pokemon GO Spring into Spring Raid rotation. Three star raids had a chance to showcase Togetic for trainers to defeat and attempt to capture. That event is over. So how can trainers get Togetic now in Pokemon GO?

Well, the most obvious way is to evolve a Togepi. Togepi was available with a higher encounter rate during Spring Into Spring, but didn't just disappear after the event finished.

I've been really stubborn and.... refused to evolve any togepi into togekiss because everytime ove raided for togetic (even go fest spawns) were always a 2* !!! YAYAYAYA my first 100% Togepi!!!!!!!! #PokemonGo #hundo #hatch #togepi #easter

Good things comes to those who wait! pic.twitter.com/vOj9AVTDya — Cherimu (@SweetCherimu) April 6, 2021

It can also be hatched from a 2 KM Egg. Togepi is known to spawn in locations such as churches, landmarks, and cemeteries if the player can't find the luck of hatching it from a ton of 2 KM Eggs.

After obtaining Togepi, it can be evolved just like any other creature in Pokemon GO. It needs the right amount of Candies. Candies can be earned by catching a certain species, walking with it as the Buddy, or using Rare Candy to add to the total.

Trainers, which Pokémon have you hatched during the Spring into Spring event? 🥚🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/L1y0s78Yac — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 7, 2021

Togepi can evolve into Togetic with 50 Togepi Candies. That uses up the Candies and more will need to be gathered in order to evolve it once more into Togekiss. That could be the toughest part of the entire process.

If players missed out on Togekiss in the Easter and Spring events, Pokemon GO is sure to have more as the year, or years, go by. Stay tuned to see if Togepi or Togekiss make more focused appearances.