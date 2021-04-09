Gengar has been a highly sought-after fan-favorite since the very beginning of the Pokemon franchise.

Having to be traded to be acquired in the main series of Pokemon games makes Gengar one of those creatures that many wanted, but very few were actually able to obtain. In this article, readers will learn how to catch that luck all the way around by learning how to acquire Gengar in Pokemon GO.

How to Catch Gengar in Pokemon GO

Image via The Pokemon Company

Introduced in Generation I, Gengar is a dual-type Ghost and Poison-type Pokemon that evolves from Haunter when traded. Gengar is the final form of Gastly.

In Pokemon GO, Gengar has an Attack stat of 261, a Defense stat of 149, a Stamina stat of 155, and a Max CP of 8,657. Gengar is also weak to Dark, Ground, Ghost, and Psychic-type, so keep that in mind when battling one. Gengar also carries resistance to Fairy, Grass, Bug, Poison, Normal and Fighting-type Pokemon and moves.

How to Obtain a Gengar

Image via The Pokemon Company

The easiest way for trainers to obtain a Gengar in Pokemon GO is probably the way that many think about - evolution. Since Gengar is the final evolution of Gastly, players can always start by catching a Gastly and then continuing to do so until trainers get all of the candies needed to evolve it into the Pokemon of their choice. Trainers will need 25 Gastly candies to evolve into Haunter and 100 candies to evolve Haunter into a Gengar.

If players are lucky, they may have the opportunity to skip a step or two by catching a Haunter, or even possibly a Gengar, in the wild. It is known that higher evolved form Pokemon are less likely to spawn in areas where their lower evolutions can be found. It is possible, but still rare.

Most people have no issues securing their fair share of Gastlys running around, so depending on how often trainers play and where they are in the world (since Pokemon GO is based on a real-world map, there is no exact step-by-step guide to giving that will work for everyone worldwide), catching enough Gastlys to obtain a Gengar may not be too much of a problem.