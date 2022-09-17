10 best Elite Charged TMs in Pokemon GO and who to pair it with

There are many ways to play Pokemon GO. Some play the game to collect every available creature in the game and fill their Pokedex. Others play it to participate in the challenging Raid Battles against Legendary Pokemon. However, there are even more ways to enjoy the game.

Many trainers put countless hours into Niantic's mobile geocaching experience to assemble the perfect team of powerful creatures they can use in the game's competitive Battle League. In order to be successful, players will need to give their team of elite creatures the best moves they can possibly have.

This is where Elite TMs come into play. By using items that they can earn through playing in the Battle League, players can teach exclusive, powerful moves to their Pokemon. However, given how scarce these items can be at times, players will want to put them to good use. Here are some of the best Pokemon to use them on.

What are Pokemon GO's Best Elite TM Charged Attacks?

1) Zap Cannon

Vikavolt using Zap Cannon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zap Cannon is a move not many Electric-types have access to in Pokemon GO, and for a good reason. It is an incredibly powerful move that was balanced in the main series with its low accuracy rating. With this rating absent in Niantic's mobile game, the only thing stopping this attack from hitting is a shield.

In PvP battles, Zap Cannon has a base power of 150 and requires 100 energy to use. Players wanting to use Zap Cannon on a Pokemon would benefit best by using their Elite Charged TM on Registeel to get the most value from it.

Registeel has always been a Pokemon that needs to deal more damage, and Zap Cannon resolves this issue greatly, giving it all the resources it needs to make an impact in a fight.

2) Rock Wrecker

Rhyperior using Rock Wrecker in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rock Wrecker is a move infamous in Pokemon GO for having the potential to deal a massive amount of damage when used on the right creature. The right creature, in this case, is the menacing Rhyperior. Giving the best Rock-type attack to what many consider to be the best Rock-type Pokemon makes for a potent combo.

Rock Wrecker has a base power of 110 in both Raids and PvP battles and an energy cost of 50.

3) Stone Edge

Krookodile using Stone Edge in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another excellent Rock-type attack in Pokemon GO is the dreaded Stone Edge move. Players can teach this attack to their Blaziken via an Elite TM. As many know, one of Blaziken's biggest weaknesses is Flying-type attacks. Having Stone Edge gives it the ability to hold its own when forced into these unfavorable matches.

Stone Edge has a base power of 100 for all types of battles and costs 100 energy to use.

4) Meteor Mash

Metagross attacking with Meteor Mash in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Many players consider Meteor Mash to be the best Steel-type attack in Pokemon GO. However, it is quite exclusive, with only three creatures in the game being able to learn it.

No other creature is able to put this move to use as well as Metagross. This is due to it being the only Pokemon in the game to receive a same type attack bonus when using this move, further increasing its power. Meteor Mash has a base power of 100 in all battles and an energy cost of 50.

5) Blast Burn

Mega Charizard X using Blast Burn in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blast Burn is the signature move that any Fire-type Starter Pokemon can learn once they have their respective Community Day event in Pokemon GO. However, in terms of sheer damage output, Charizard is the creature that gains the most benefit from being taught this move in Niantic's mobile game.

This is due to Charizard having the capability to Mega Evolve into one of the strongest Fire-types in the entire franchise, Mega Charizard Y. Blast Burn has a base power of 110 in all instances and costs 50 energy to use.

6) Hydro Cannon

Blastoise using Hydro Cannon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like Blast Burn, Hydro Cannon is the signature move of all Water-type starter Pokemon. In order for one to be able to learn this attack, they must have had a Community Day event in the past. However, the one that benefits the most from having this attack in their moveset is Swampert.

Given Swampert's excellent offensive and defensive type combination as well as its bulky stats, it has earned a spot in the mainstay meta game of Pokemon GO's Battle League.

Hydro Cannon has a base power of 80 in PvP battles and 90 in Raids. This attack also costs 50 energy to use.

7) Frenzy Plant

Torterra using Frenzy Plant in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like the previous two moves, Frenzy Plant is a signature move available to Grass-type starter Pokemon. Again, only those with prior Community Day events will be able to learn it. In this case, players would benefit the most by teaching this attack to their Venusaur using the Elite Charged TM.

Due to Venusaur's Poison secondary typing and excellent bulk, it is another staple in the lower leagues of Pokemon GO's meta game. Frenzy Plant has a base power of 100 in all instances and costs 50 energy to use.

8) Sacred Fire

Ho-Oh using Sacred Fire in the 20th Pokemon movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sacred Fire is the signature move of the Legendary Ho-Oh, but there may be times when players either accidentally replace Sacred Fire or encounter an Ho-Oh without the move. Luckily, this can be corrected by using an Elite Charged TM.

Sacred Fire has a base damage output of 120 in PvP battles and 130 in Raids. The move also costs 100 energy to use in Pokemon GO.

9) Fire Punch

Pansear using Fire Punch in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Fire Punch is an incredibly solid move on its own, the attack synergizes perfectly with the rest of Groudon's move pool. Since Groudon's most threatening weakness is Grass-type attacks, it can help to have a fast-charging strong attack that can be used to blast a few holes in the opposing offense.

While Groudon does have Fire Blast, this move takes a long time to charge, which can leave Groudon exposed if it is caught without energy. This is why Fire Punch is typically the better choice.

Fire Punch has a base power of 55 in all instances but only requires 33 energy to use in Pokemon GO.

10) Psystrike

Mewtwo using Psystrike in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Psystrike is the signature attack of the original Legendary Pokemon Mewtwo. The only way players can get Mewtwo in the game is through Raid Battles, AND many players have caught one without this powerful, signature attack. However, this can easily be fixed by using an Elite Charged TM.

Psystrike has a base power of 90 in each instance of battle and requires 50 energy to use. Players who have a Mewtwo in their Pokemon GO collection will want to have this attack if they plan on taking it into battle.

