The best moveset for Rhyperior in Pokémon GO (August 2022)

The Pokémon GO Sinnoh region's Ground and Rock-type Rhino Pokemon, Rhyperior, is known to be quite strong and fearsome. Considered as one of the best by many Master League players, Rhyperior has a good history in 5-star and Mega raids.

Because of how rarely a Rhyhorn spawns, many players dream of capturing it and evolving it into a superior Rhyperior for their roster.

Lucky players who get their hands on a Rhyhorn can evolve it into a Rhydon by spending 25 candy. The evolved Rhydon can further evolve into a Rhyperior using Sinnoh Stone and 100 candy.

However, getting a Rhyperior isn't the end of the journey, as players still need to make it powerful and superior. Here is a list of the best moveset for Pokémon GO’s Rhyperior.

What is the best moveset for Rhyperior in Pokémon GO?

Being one of the strongest and most-favorite Pokemon on the platform, Rhyperior is by no means one that would go down easily. Although it is weak against Ice, Grass, Fighting, Ground, Water, and Steel-type Pokémon, it is equally resistant to Flying, Poison, Electric, Normal, Rock, and Fire-type attacks.

The Pokemon-types that Rhyperior is weak against deals 63% damage, while the Electric and Poison-type attacks only deal 39% damage. However, the Rhyperior’s high Attack value of 241 and Stamina of 251 compensate for the 190 low Defense value.

On top of all that, the 4221 maximum CP value of Rhyperior is by no means weaker than most legendary Pokemon. All of this means Rhyperior has an immensely powerful set of attacks in its arsenal.

The best moveset for Rhyperior is as follows:

Fast Attacks (Ground & Rock-Type)

Mud Slap

Smack Down

Charged Attacks (Ground, Rock, Normal, Fighting, and Water-Type)

Earthquake

Rock Wrecker

Skull Bash

Stone Edge

Superpower

Surf

Rhyperior is equipped with two Fast Moves - the potential of these moves depends on the opposing Pokemon. Mud Slap fits well with Ground-type coverage, whereas for Rock-type coverage, Smack Down is the best option any player can go for.

When it comes to Charged Move, Rock Wrecker can deal high levels of Ground/Rock-type damage. If players can initiate a second Charged Move, Fighting-type attack Superpower offers the best coverage. Players can also use Surf as the second Charged Move, since it costs low energy and is super effective against Pokemon with water-type weaknesses.

The best moveset for Rhyperior in Pokémon GO is the combination of Smack Down and Rock Wrecker with an average of 14.55 DPS (Damage Per Second).

The Rock-type move Smack Down, with its high DPS value of 16, makes it the perfect choice for Rhyperion's quick move. As for the Charged Move, Rock Wreaker, with its DPS of 36.7, does a bit more than double the damage of Smack Down. However, players will still need an Elite TM to learn Rock Wreaker before using it.

The aforementioned combination of Fast and Charged Attack serves as a surefire way to land an effective amount of damage. Despite this, there are also a few more movesets that players can toggle with. They are as follows:

Mud Slap + Rock Wrecker

Mud Slap + Earthquake

Smack Down + Earthquake

Smack Down + Skull Bash

Smack Down + Stone Edge

Smack Down + Surf

Mud-Slap + Stone Edge

All of these movesets are a combination of High Damage Fast and Charged Attacks. Depending on the player's strategy and the opponent's Pokemon-types, these movesets will bring about different but absolute results.

