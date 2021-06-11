What is DPS in Pokemon GO?

Knowing how much DPS a Pokemon can deal in Pokemon GO is key to winning raids or PVP battles.

However, having a high DPS isn’t necessary when defending a gym. Trainers usually want to have more defensive Pokemon in the gym, such as Blissey, Slaking, or Snorlax.

Calculating damage per second in Pokemon GO

Damage per second, or DPS, measures how much damage a Pokemon does per second (on average) in a Pokemon GO battle. It’s a perfect metric to determine how powerful and efficient a Pokemon’s moves will be in difficult raid battles.

To calculate the damage per second, a trainer must take the damage that a move will deal and divide it by the animation (time the move takes). For example, if the damage of the Fast Move is 10, and the animation is 1.0, then the DPS of that move would be 10.00.

Damage per second, or DPS, measures how much damage a Pokemon does per second in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Using the Fast and Charged TMs (Technical Machines) helps the player get more powerful moves with a higher DPS in Pokemon GO. The higher the DPS, the more powerful and effective that Pokemon will be.

In Pokemon GO, TMs are items that a player can use to change their movesets. They can obtain them by winning raids and PVP battles as well as from research. Sometimes, players will even find special Elite TMs in the game. However, they should use them wisely as they are hard to come by.

However, it can be challenging for a player to figure out the right Pokémon for their TM because some have different movesets already.

