The best counters for Slaking in Pokemon GO

Slaking is an insanely powerful Pokemon in Pokemon GO, even though its appearance might suggest otherwise.

Evolved from the arguably more intimidating Vigoroth, Slaking is a huge Normal-type Pokemon that trainers can put to use in the various battle settings of the Pokemon GO mobile game.

Pokemon GO is currently in its "A Very Slow Discovery Event." This sees some of the "slower" Pokemon take center stage. Slaking is appearing in three-star Raids, and trainers want to know the best way to take one down.

The best Pokemon to counter Slaking with in Pokemon GO

Slaking is a pure Normal-type Pokemon. That means a powerful Fighting-type attack will do serious damage to it in Pokemon GO. Use that attack with a Fighting-type Pokemon, and the STAB move will hurt even more.

A group of any Fighting-type Pokemon could truly take down Slaking with no problem. There are a handful of top-tier monsters in Pokemon GO that get the job done much more efficiently, however.

Lucario should be the go-to for anyone trying to solo a Slaking Raid in Pokemon GO. A Lucario with Counter as the Fast Attack and Aura Sphere as its Charged Attack is 100% effective against Slaking.

Conkeldurr is another incredibly strong Fighting-type Pokemon that trainers should consider taking into battle against Slaking. Counter should be its Fast Attack and Dynamic Punch its Charged Attack.

Breloom is a bit easier to obtain than Lucario and Conkeldurr. Many Pokemon GO trainers may find themselves with a strong Breloom already in their Pokemon storage. Counter and Dynamic Punch do wonders as its moves, too.

Last on the list is Machamp. One of the original Fighting-type Pokemon, Machamp, may be common because of the Machop Community Day not too long ago. If a trainer has one, Counter and Dynamic Punch as its moves will also decimate a Slaking.

