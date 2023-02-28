What is the Best Moveset for Groudon in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

Groudon, a legendary Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO, is widely regarded as one of the superior options for players in the Master League when competing against others. The ground-type powerhouse was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3) and boasts a maximum CP of 4652.

With remarkable statistics and a diverse range of teachable moves, this Pokémon is a force to be reckoned with in battle. While Groudon possesses several potent moves, a select few stand out as the best, cementing its status as an unstoppable Pokémon. To maximize your chances of success, we present to you the optimal moveset for Groudon in Pokemon GO.

Groundon best moveset in Pokemon GO 2023

Groudon is categorized as a Ground-type fighter, which makes it vulnerable to Grass, Ice, and Water-type moves but can resist attacks from Electric, Poison, and Rock-type opponents. The Pocket Monster is ideally suited for deployment in five-star raids and for confronting other players in the Master League.

In Pokemon GO, Groudon exhibits impressive stats with 270 Attack Power, 228 Defense Power, and 205 Stamina Power. These stats make it a force to be reckoned with in battle, able to dish out and withstand significant damage. It's no wonder Groudon is a favorite among Pokemon trainers. Below, we've listed all of its moves in Pokemon GO and its best in-game moveset.

Groudon Fast Moves in Pokemon GO

Dragon-type Fast Move

Dragon Tail = 9 damage, 3.3 energy (3 damage per turn)

Ground-type Fast Move

Mud Shot = 3 damage, 4.5 energy (1.5 damage per turn)

When choosing between Mud Shot and Dragon Tail as Fast Moves for Groudon, Mud Shot is usually the preferred option. While it may not deal as much damage as Dragon Tail, the Ground-type Fast Move generates energy much faster, enabling The Pocket Monster to unleash its more powerful Charged Attacks.

Groudon Charged Attacks in Pokemon GO

Ground-type Charged Attacks

Earthquake = 120 damage, 65 energy

= 120 damage, 65 energy Precipice Blades = 130 damage, 60 energy

Fire-type Charged Attacks

Fire Blast = 140 damage, 80 energy

= 140 damage, 80 energy Fire Punch = 55 damage, 40 energy

Grass-type Charged Attacks

Solar Beam = 150 damage, 80 energy

If you want to optimize your Groudon's performance in battle, you must equip it with Precipice Blades and Fire Punch. Not only is Fire Punch an incredible Fire-type Charged Attack that deals significant damage while conserving energy, but it can also be used repeatedly to bait out your opponent's shield.

Additionally, while Earthquake used to be a viable option, Precipice Blades have since become the clear choice, dealing even more damage while requiring less energy. Simply put, Precipice Blades is a direct upgrade essential for any serious Groudon trainer. Don't miss out on giving your Groudon the edge to dominate the competition.

In conclusion, Groudon's best attack-moveset in Pokemon GO is a combination of the Fast Move Dragon Tail and Charged Move Earthquake. These moves pack a punch with a combined DPS of 14.36, making it a formidable force to be reckoned with in any battle.

