Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Groudon (July 2021)

Thanks to Pokemon GO Fest 2021's Raid Day, many trainers have jumped at the opportunity to catch every legendary raid boss in the game, including the Pokemon Ruby mascot Groudon.

As one of Pokemon GO's most formidable Legendary Pokemon, Groudon's moveset can take out lesser opponents quickly.

With a total of six moves spread over four elemental types, Groudon has some versatility along with its high damage capability. Its moveset can be optimized for maximum damage, omitting type advantage and Weather Boosts by using statistics provided by the Pokemon GO community.

Pokemon GO: Groudon moveset breakdown

With two fast moves, three charge moves, and a legacy charge move in Pokemon GO, Groudon has a total of eight possible movesets.

Before looking into the moves by the numbers, it's worth listing out what moves this Legendary Pokemon possesses and what elemental types they adhere to:

Fast moves

Mud Shot (Ground-type)

Dragon Tail (Dragon-type)

Charge moves

Earthquake (Ground-type)

Solar Beam (Grass-type)

Fire Blast (Fire-type)

Legacy charge moves

Fire Punch (Fire-type)

Thanks to numbers compiled by the Pokemon GO community, trainers can take a look at the damage capabilities of each moveset. There are a few categories that these numbers fall into:

Damage Per Second (DPS): The amount of damage a Pokemon's moves deal every second if it is continuously attacking.

Total Damage Overall (TDO): The maximum damage total a Pokemon's moves deal before it faints in battle. This number is calculated by taking the moveset's DPS and multiplying it by the time the Pokemon remains in battle before fainting.

Time to First Activation (TTFA): Since no Pokemon's moveset is complete without a good charge move, TTFA measures the time (in seconds) before a Pokemon can use its charge move for the first time in a battle.

With these categories in mind, Pokemon GO trainers can now take a look at the individual statistics and determine which moveset provides the best damage at its base values:

Dragon Tail + Solar Beam: 16.16 DPS / 856.34 TDO / 13.2 second TTFA

/ / 13.2 second TTFA Mud Shot + Earthquake: 16.01 DPS / 848.72 TDO / 9 second TTFA

Dragon Tail + Earthquake: 15.71 DPS / 832.43 TDO / 13.2 second TTFA

Mud Shot + Solar Beam: 15.03 DPS / 796.3 TDO / 9 second TTFA

Dragon Tail + Fire Punch: 14.42 DPS / 764.39 TDO / 4.4 second TTFA

Dragon Tail + Fire Blast: 14.4 DPS / 763.17 TDO / 13.2 second TTFA

Mud Shot + Fire Blast: 14 DPS / 741.81 TDO / 9 second TTFA

Mud Shot + Fire Punch: 13.38 DPS / 709.27 TDO / 3 second TTFA

