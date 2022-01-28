Best moveset for Ho-oh in Pokemon GO in 2022

Ho-oh can be one of the toughest legendaries to counter in Pokemon GO.

Older fans may remember catching Ho-oh atop Tin Tower in the Johto region. As a legendary, its stats are naturally through the roof. None of Ho-oh’s stats are below 200, which gives it enough bulk to sustain tons of damage and enough Attack to dish out pain on its own.

Ho-oh’s best moveset will require some investment, but it’s easily worth it.

Which moves should trainers be using on this legendary Pokemon?

Ho-oh usually runs one of the slowest fast moves in Incinerate. This Fire-type move takes a whole two seconds to use.

So why should trainers bother with it? Well, it has a humongous 15 base power in PvP and charges 20 energy. This move would be OP if it was any quicker. All of Ho-oh’s other fast move options (Hidden Power, Steel Wing, and Extrasensory) will end up dealing less DPS and EPS than Incinerate.

As for Ho-oh's charge moves, the Pokemon will definitely want to be using Brave Bird. The fact that this is Ho-oh’s least costly charge move in terms of energy, really shows how rough it is for the Pokemon to charge moves quickly.

That being said, though, Brave Bird is still an unbelievable move to have. It’s very difficult to dodge since it only takes two seconds, and 130 power rivals some of the strongest moves in the game.

Ho-oh gets a strong tool in Brave Bird (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One reason trainers might shy away from Brave Bird is the viscous debuff it applies to Ho-oh’s defense. The trick with this move, though, is to use it to finish off opponents. Ho-oh wants to try and farm down opponents until they are in range to get KOed from Brave Bird.

The other charge move Ho-oh wants to be running is actually Earthquake. This does mean trainers will need to feed it an Elite TM, since Earthquake is a legacy move from the Johto Throwback Challenge.

Earthquake also costs a large chunk of energy at 65, but it’s still more feasible to charge when compared to Solarbeam and Fire Blast. Earthquake is also a nice surprise against incoming Electric-types like Zapdos and Raikou.

What is your ideal Ho-oh moveset? Let us know in the comments section below!

