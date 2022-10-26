Pokemon GO Gengar raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Gengar is a Tier-3 Pokemon GO Raid Boss and is significantly stronger than a one-star Raid boss. With its dual Ghost and Dark-type, it has a max CP of 3254, which increases to a whopping 21207 in 3-star Raids. With Gengar currently wreaking havoc in the 2022 Pokemon GO Halloween event, its mega evolution i.e. Mega Gengar sometimes acts as a Mega Raid Boss in-game.

Evolving from Haunter, Gengar is a ghostly Pokemon known to lurk in the shadows. It is one of the most powerful Ghost Pokemon in the franchise and features an amazing design. This year’s Halloween event provides players with the opportunity to take down and capture this fighter. More information on how to defeat Gengar and get your hands on a Shiny Gengar is provided below.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

3-star Raid Boss Gengar's weaknesses in Pokemon GO

The dual Ghost/Poison-type Gengar is vulnerable to four types of moves in Pokemon GO. Dark, Ghost, Ground, and Psychic-type attacks deal 160% direct damage to Gengar. These moves perform best against Gengar due to their type advantages.

Although its CP is boosted in Raids, this Pokemon can still be defeated solo by using its type weaknesses to your advantage. Understanding what type of attack performs the best against it will certainly help you get the upper hand in battles.

Gengar’s resistance in Pokemon GO

Despite its weakness to four different types, Gengar can still resist a long list of attacks. Fighters proficient in Bug, Fighting, Normal, Poison, Fairy, and Grass-type attacks are easily resisted by Gengar.

The damage from Grass and Fairy-type moves is resisted by 62.5%, Normal, Poison, and Bug-type are resisted by 39.1%, while Fighting-type moves are resisted by 24.4% in Pokemon GO. Avoiding the use of these moves is the best course of action while battling a Gengar.

Best Gengar counters in Pokemon GO

Winning solo against Gengar is certainly possible, but it takes a proper analysis of the Pokemon's resistances and weaknesses. You are advised to maintain a list of Pokemon that are strong against Gengar and stay away from moves or Pokemon that it's strong against.

Making use of the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect comes naturally while raiding a Boss. Pokemon that use the same class of attack as its type will provide extra damage to Gengar as it is weak to that specific type of attack. Using any of Gengar’s weaknesses deals heavy damage and increases the player's odds of winning.

Given below is a list of monsters that can be used to fight and win against Gengar as a 3-star Raid Boss.

Some Non-Shadow and Non-Mega counters that can defeat Gengar include:

Hydreigon: Bite and Brutal Swing

Bite and Brutal Swing Latios: Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Zen Headbutt and Psychic Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Metagross: Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Zen Headbutt and Psychic Darkrai: Snarl and Dark Pulse

Snarl and Dark Pulse Yveltal: Snarl and Dark Pulse

Snarl and Dark Pulse Therian Forme Landorus: Extrasensory and Earthquake

Extrasensory and Earthquake Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power

Mud Shot and Earth Power Groudon: Mud Shot and Earthquake

Mud Shot and Earthquake Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot and Earthquake

The Shadow and Mega counters that can beat Gengar are:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion and Psystrike

Confusion and Psystrike Mega Gengar: Lick and Shadow Ball

Lick and Shadow Ball Mega Alakazam: Confusion and Psychic

Confusion and Psychic Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion and Psystrike

Confusion and Psystrike Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Zen Headbutt and Psychic Hoopa Unbound: Confusion and Psychic

Confusion and Psychic Shadow Metagross: Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Zen Headbutt and Psychic Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Zen Headbutt and Psychic Mega Latias: Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Zen Headbutt and Psychic Mega Houndoom: Snarl and Foul Play

After winning against Gengar in the Pokemon GO 3-star Raid, there will be a chance for you to capture it as it faints. Shiny Gengar is also available in Pokemon GO, with a minor chance of it appearing after defeating the Raid Boss.

