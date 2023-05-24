How to get free Purified Gems in Pokemon GO? (May 2023)

The Shadow Raids are here in Pokemon GO, with trainers around the world finally getting the taste of battling formidable Shadow Raid Bosses atop gyms. The new type of Gym Raids has not only brought in formidable beasts but also a couple of new items to spruce up the gameplay. These include Shadow Shards and Purified Gems, with players now having an opportunity to score a few of the latter for free.

Shadow Raids have been introduced with the Rising Shadows in Pokemon GO for those unaware. The event began on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 8 pm local time. The Master Ball also debuted in-game on Monday, May 22, 2023, and can be acquired from the Let's GO Special Research questline.

Niantic is offering free Purified Gems to Pokemon GO players, provided one condition is fulfilled

The official Twitter handle of the mobile game put out a post recently stating that if the tweet reaches 150k retweets, the developers will distribute free codes for Purified Gems in-game. Everybody who follows the game's official account and retweets the post will win the reward, provided the cut-off is met.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Follow us on Twitter

RT this post with

Receive confirmation reply



If we reach our target, we’ll send participants a code for Shadow Raid–themed items! To help you take on Shadow Mewtwo, we’re giving away codes for Purified Gems if we reach 150k RT! To participate:Follow us on TwitterRT this post with #ShadowRaids Receive confirmation replyIf we reach our target, we’ll send participants a code for Shadow Raid–themed items! To help you take on Shadow Mewtwo, we’re giving away codes for Purified Gems if we reach 150k RT! To participate: Follow us on TwitterRT this post with #ShadowRaidsReceive confirmation replyIf we reach our target, we’ll send participants a code for Shadow Raid–themed items! https://t.co/2yfIQkvXo1

Other than Purified Gems, trainers can also get event-themed stickers. The official announcement surrounding the giveaway also stated that there is no purchase necessary to be eligible for it. Players will need to retweet the post by May 29, 2023, at 7.59 am UTC to have a chance of getting the aforementioned code.

As of the time of writing, the post has 135k retweets and 34.9k likes. Given the deadline, the requirement will surely be met within the next few days.

What are Purified Gems?

For those unaware, Purified Gems is a new in-game item that has been added with the Shadow Raids in Pokemon GO. During the latter, the Raid Boss can get enraged after losing a certain amount of health and will take less damage in that state. Players can use Purified Gems to subdue the pocket monster.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Use this item during a Shadow Raid to temporarily lower the attack and defense of an enraged



You and your fellow Trainers can use more than one Purified Gem during a Shadow Raid. If used at the same time, their effects will stack. This is a Purified Gem.Use this item during a Shadow Raid to temporarily lower the attack and defense of an enraged #ShadowRaid Boss.You and your fellow Trainers can use more than one Purified Gem during a Shadow Raid. If used at the same time, their effects will stack. This is a Purified Gem.Use this item during a Shadow Raid to temporarily lower the attack and defense of an enraged #ShadowRaid Boss.You and your fellow Trainers can use more than one Purified Gem during a Shadow Raid. If used at the same time, their effects will stack. https://t.co/Aos5tziU26

Purified Gems are made of four Shadow Shards. The latter can be found after defeating Team GO Rocket members or successfully battling in Shadow Raids. Professor Willow will provide players with a new device that will synthesize four Shadow Shards into Purified Gems.

The current Shadow Raid Bosses include :

One-Star: Poliwag (shiny variant available), Machop (shiny variant available), Bellsprout, Beldum (shiny variant available)

Poliwag (shiny variant available), Machop (shiny variant available), Bellsprout, Beldum (shiny variant available) Three-Star: Bayleef, Quilava, Croconaw, Sneasel (shiny variant available)

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



#ShadowRaids #RisingHeroes , are there friends in your group who will help you save Shadow Quilava or Shadow Croconaw? Share this post to help you gather a crew. #RisingHeroes, are there friends in your group who will help you save Shadow Quilava or Shadow Croconaw? Share this post to help you gather a crew. #ShadowRaids https://t.co/cZkgkF47LJ

Shadow Mewtwo is set to arrive later this week on Saturday, May 27, and will stay until Sunday, May 28. For the first time in Pokemon GO, lucky trainers will be able to encounter Shiny Shadow Mewtwo.

Poll : 0 votes