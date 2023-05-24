How to get free Purified Gems in Pokemon GO? (May 2023)

The Shadow Raids are here in Pokemon GO, with trainers around the world finally getting the taste of battling formidable Shadow Raid Bosses atop gyms. The new type of Gym Raids has not only brought in formidable beasts but also a couple of new items to spruce up the gameplay. These include Shadow Shards and Purified Gems, with players now having an opportunity to score a few of the latter for free.
Shadow Raids have been introduced with the Rising Shadows in Pokemon GO for those unaware. The event began on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 8 pm local time. The Master Ball also debuted in-game on Monday, May 22, 2023, and can be acquired from the Let's GO Special Research questline.
Niantic is offering free Purified Gems to Pokemon GO players, provided one condition is fulfilled
The official Twitter handle of the mobile game put out a post recently stating that if the tweet reaches 150k retweets, the developers will distribute free codes for Purified Gems in-game. Everybody who follows the game's official account and retweets the post will win the reward, provided the cut-off is met.
Other than Purified Gems, trainers can also get event-themed stickers. The official announcement surrounding the giveaway also stated that there is no purchase necessary to be eligible for it. Players will need to retweet the post by May 29, 2023, at 7.59 am UTC to have a chance of getting the aforementioned code.
As of the time of writing, the post has 135k retweets and 34.9k likes. Given the deadline, the requirement will surely be met within the next few days.
What are Purified Gems?
For those unaware, Purified Gems is a new in-game item that has been added with the Shadow Raids in Pokemon GO. During the latter, the Raid Boss can get enraged after losing a certain amount of health and will take less damage in that state. Players can use Purified Gems to subdue the pocket monster.
Purified Gems are made of four Shadow Shards. The latter can be found after defeating Team GO Rocket members or successfully battling in Shadow Raids. Professor Willow will provide players with a new device that will synthesize four Shadow Shards into Purified Gems.
The current Shadow Raid Bosses include :
- One-Star: Poliwag (shiny variant available), Machop (shiny variant available), Bellsprout, Beldum (shiny variant available)
- Three-Star: Bayleef, Quilava, Croconaw, Sneasel (shiny variant available)
Shadow Mewtwo is set to arrive later this week on Saturday, May 27, and will stay until Sunday, May 28. For the first time in Pokemon GO, lucky trainers will be able to encounter Shiny Shadow Mewtwo.