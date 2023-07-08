When is the next Battle Pass coming to Pokemon Unite?

With the sixteenth Battle Pass in Pokemon Unite almost coming to an end, a new one is just around the corner. Battle Pass 16 will be available until July 20, 2023, and The Pokemon Company has announced that Battle Pass 17 will be available on July 21, 2023, at 00:00 UTC. Very few details have been revealed in the trailer, and people have been very excited, to say the least.

Battle Pass 17 appears to be themed around pirates and naval life. So, what can you expect from the seventeenth installment of the Battle Pass in Pokemon Unite?

Pokemon Unite's 17th Battle Pass and other announcements surrounding the game

Pokemon Unite’s Battle Pass 17 has some really exciting rewards for players who wish to spend some money to buy it. Two new Holowear will be awarded through the new Battle Pass in the game. They are as follows:

Captain Zacian: A pirate-themed outfit for Zacian

Marine Greedent: A marine-themed outfit for Greedent

It has also been revealed that the seventeenth Battle Pass will include a lot of other special outfits for trainers to collect as well.

Tsareena and Cinderace have also been teased in the promotional video for Battle Pass 17. So, you can expect some cool Holowear for these beasts as well. Besides these, you can expect to receive the regular rewards that come with every Battle Pass in the game:

Aeos Tickets

Aeos Coins

Item Enhancers

Will Zacian or Greedent receive a buff with the release of Battle Pass 17?

Zacian has been a menace in the PvP scene of Pokemon Unite. Players fear that The Pokemon Company might push an update where they buff this dog wielding an angry sword. You can expect a buffed Zacian to break the competitive metagame if it does happen in reality.

However, it was pointed out by a Redditor, u/REORGE, that it will be hard for Zacian to plague the current meta of Pokemon Unite with various Eeveelutions and Ninetails running wild.

Another Redditor by the name of u/alanakillsit dreads an upcoming Greedent buff, which could be as much of a pain to deal with as Zacian.

Some Unite players have also been waiting for their favorite Supporters to get Premium Battle Pass skins. A Redditor rightly stated that you would expect popular Supporters like Eldegoss, Blissey, and Hoopa to receive some attention, but that has never happened.

So, it is safe to say that Unite fans are on the fence about the rewards of the new Battle Pass that will go live on July 21, 2023.

Additionally, Mewtwo will be released on the same day as Battle Pass 17. It will have two Unite licenses:

One for Mega Mewtwo X, which will be available to players from July 21.

The other is for Mega Mewtwo Y, which will most likely hit the game sometime in August.

It has been speculated that this release is related to the second anniversary of Pokemon Unite. As a result, players might be able to get this Unite license for free. However, it has not been confirmed by The Pokemon Company.

